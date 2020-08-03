EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar advances

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.850 105.88 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.376 1.3743 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.335 29.502 +0.57 Korean won 1193.200 1191.3 -0.16 Baht 31.200 31.18 -0.06 Peso 49.110 49.14 +0.06 Rupiah 14530.000 14530 0.00 Rupee 74.810 74.81 0.00 Ringgit 4.235 4.237 +0.05 Yuan 6.977 6.9745 -0.03 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.850 108.61 +2.61 Sing dlr 1.376 1.3444 -2.28 Taiwan dlr 29.335 30.106 +2.63 Korean won 1193.200 1156.40 -3.08 Baht 31.200 29.91 -4.13 Peso 49.110 50.65 +3.14 Rupiah 14530.000 13880 -4.47 Rupee 74.810 71.38 -4.58 Ringgit 4.235 4.0890 -3.45 Yuan 6.977 6.9632 -0.19 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)