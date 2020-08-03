Market News
August 3, 2020 / 2:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar advances

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   105.850       105.88   +0.03
  Sing dlr    1.376         1.3743   -0.11
  Taiwan dlr  29.335        29.502   +0.57
  Korean won  1193.200      1191.3   -0.16
  Baht        31.200         31.18   -0.06
  Peso        49.110         49.14   +0.06
  Rupiah      14530.000      14530    0.00
  Rupee       74.810         74.81    0.00
  Ringgit     4.235          4.237   +0.05
  Yuan        6.977         6.9745   -0.03
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   105.850       108.61   +2.61
  Sing dlr    1.376         1.3444   -2.28
  Taiwan dlr  29.335        30.106   +2.63
  Korean won  1193.200     1156.40   -3.08
  Baht        31.200         29.91   -4.13
  Peso        49.110         50.65   +3.14
  Rupiah      14530.000      13880   -4.47
  Rupee       74.810         71.38   -4.58
  Ringgit     4.235         4.0890   -3.45
  Yuan        6.977         6.9632   -0.19
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
