EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip as U.S.-China relations worsen

Rashmi Ashok

    * U.S. senators seek to sanction Chinese officials over Hong
Kong
    * Most Asian FX under pressure, S. Korean won hurt most
    * Yuan steady, detailed stimulus awaited

    May 22 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies dipped on Friday
after China said it plans to impose new security legislation on
Hong Kong, drawing threats from the United States and prompting
worries that already strained relations could deteriorate
further.
    Details on the legislation are set to be given at the
Chinese parliament's ongoing annual session and has already
drawn a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington
would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more
control over the former British colony.

    U.S. senators also said they would introduce legislation to
sanction Chinese officials for violating Hong Kong's
independence.
    Relations were already on a weak footing, with Washington
accusing Beijing of mishandling the virus outbreak and the
recent passing of U.S. legislation that could bar some Chinese
companies from listing on U.S. exchanges.
    The distraction of China's parliament meeting may see a
delayed retaliation from China, IG market strategist Jingyi Pan
said in a note.
    "... the recent moves including the bill passed on Chinese
firms listing rules could altogether feed into further
aggravations down the road, keeping challenging foreign
relations on the pedestal."
    Holding out for more support measures from the parliamentary
meet, the Chinese yuan held steady at 7.120, while
the dollar found firm footing owing to the spike in
uncertainty.
    The trade-sensitive South Korean won fell most in
the region, weakening 0.6%. Singapore, a bellwether of global
trade, saw its currency ease 0.3% while the Taiwanese
dollar was also marginally weaker.
    The Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit
fell by 0.3% each. Indonesian markets remained shut on account
of a local holiday.
    
    INDIAN RUPEE WEAKER ON SURPRISE RBI CUT
    The Indian rupee opened marginally weaker, but
extended losses to stand at 75.860 against the dollar after the
country's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key policy rate
for a second time this year.
     Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the
central bank's Monetary Policy Committee had voted unanimously
for the rate reduction, adding that global financial markets
were disconnected from the real economy.
     Das added domestic economic activity had taken a severe hit
from the country's two-month lockdown starting in late March,
with inflation outlook now becoming complicated and GDP growth
for 2021 likely to remain in negative territory. 
    
    
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the
dollar at 0454 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              107.410     107.61        +0.19
 Sing dlr               1.421       1.4172        -0.25
 Taiwan dlr             29.959      29.950        -0.03
 Korean won             1238.300    1230.9        -0.60
 Baht                   31.860      31.83         -0.09
 Peso                   50.754      50.6          -0.30
 Rupee                  75.795      75.61         -0.25
 Ringgit                4.358       4.344         -0.32
 Yuan                   7.120       7.1166        -0.05
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2019      Pct Move
 Japan yen              107.410     108.61        +1.12
 Sing dlr               1.421       1.3444        -5.38
 Taiwan dlr             29.959      30.106        +0.49
 Korean won             1238.300    1156.40       -6.61
 Baht                   31.860      29.91         -6.12
 Peso                   50.754      50.65         -0.20
 Rupee                  75.795      71.38         -5.82
 Ringgit                4.358       4.0890        -6.17
 Yuan                   7.120       6.9632        -2.20
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)
