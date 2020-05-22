EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip as U.S.-China relations worsen

* U.S. senators seek to sanction Chinese officials over Hong Kong * Most Asian FX under pressure, S. Korean won hurt most * Yuan steady, detailed stimulus awaited (Adds text, updates prices) By Rashmi Ashok May 22 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies dipped on Friday after China said it plans to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong, drawing threats from the United States and prompting worries that already strained relations could deteriorate further. Details on the legislation are set to be given at the Chinese parliament's ongoing annual session and has already drawn a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony. U.S. senators also said they would introduce legislation to sanction Chinese officials for violating Hong Kong's independence. Relations were already on a weak footing, with Washington accusing Beijing of mishandling the virus outbreak and the recent passing of U.S. legislation that could bar some Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges. The distraction of China's parliament meeting may see a delayed retaliation from China, IG market strategist Jingyi Pan said in a note. "... the recent moves including the bill passed on Chinese firms listing rules could altogether feed into further aggravations down the road, keeping challenging foreign relations on the pedestal." Holding out for more support measures from the parliamentary meet, the Chinese yuan held steady at 7.120, while the dollar found firm footing owing to the spike in uncertainty. The trade-sensitive South Korean won fell most in the region, weakening 0.6%. Singapore, a bellwether of global trade, saw its currency ease 0.3% while the Taiwanese dollar was also marginally weaker. The Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit fell by 0.3% each. Indonesian markets remained shut on account of a local holiday. INDIAN RUPEE WEAKER ON SURPRISE RBI CUT The Indian rupee opened marginally weaker, but extended losses to stand at 75.860 against the dollar after the country's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee had voted unanimously for the rate reduction, adding that global financial markets were disconnected from the real economy. Das added domestic economic activity had taken a severe hit from the country's two-month lockdown starting in late March, with inflation outlook now becoming complicated and GDP growth for 2021 likely to remain in negative territory. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0454 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.410 107.61 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.421 1.4172 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 29.959 29.950 -0.03 Korean won 1238.300 1230.9 -0.60 Baht 31.860 31.83 -0.09 Peso 50.754 50.6 -0.30 Rupee 75.795 75.61 -0.25 Ringgit 4.358 4.344 -0.32 Yuan 7.120 7.1166 -0.05 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.410 108.61 +1.12 Sing dlr 1.421 1.3444 -5.38 Taiwan dlr 29.959 30.106 +0.49 Korean won 1238.300 1156.40 -6.61 Baht 31.860 29.91 -6.12 Peso 50.754 50.65 -0.20 Rupee 75.795 71.38 -5.82 Ringgit 4.358 4.0890 -6.17 Yuan 7.120 6.9632 -2.20 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)