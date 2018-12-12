Communications Equipment
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies up, yuan leads gains on easing U.S.-China tensions

Niyati Shetty

    * Yuan strengthens as much as 0.4 pct
    * Rupee continues to weaken but pares losses
    * Philippine central bank meeting due Thursday

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged up against
the dollar on Wednesday as signs of easing U.S.-China trade
tensions boosted risk appetite, with the Chinese yuan leading
gains. 
    The Indian rupee, on the other hand, eased off a little on a
sharp bounce in oil prices and as investors remained cautious
after the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the new Reserve Bank
of India governor. 
    The Chinese yuan strengthened as much as 0.4
percent to 6.873 in early trade, but by 0515 GMT it had pared
some of its gains.
    U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Reuters,
said talks were taking place with Beijing and he would not raise
tariffs until he was sure about a deal.
    Further soothing the tense relations between the world's
largest economies, Trump said he would intervene in the Justice
Department's case against a top executive at China's Huawei
Technologies          if it served national interests or helped
close a trade deal with China.
     Markets rallied on Tuesday after a Trump administration
official said that China agreed to cut tariffs on U.S. built
cars and auto parts to 15 percent from the current 40 percent.

    "This does signal a small step towards trying to work on a
consensus to reduce trade tensions and work on a deal that could
satisfy the U.S. trade demands and allow trade to normalize or
at least prevent another round of escalation of tensions," said
Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. 
    "Asian markets are somewhat buoyed by this development." 
     The Taiwan dollar tacked on 0.2 percent against
the greenback to a one week high, while Korean won
and the Thai Bhat also advanced a little. The Malaysian
rinngit trod water. 
    Gains in the Philippine peso were capped ahead of the
country's central bank policy meeting on Thursay. Analysts
expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hold interest rates
steady after five consecutive rate hikes.
    
    INDIAN RUPEE CAUTIOUS
    
    The rupee weakened 0.2 percent to 72.010 per dollar
as investors took stock of the changes at the helm of the
central bank. 
    Das, an ex-finance ministry official, was ushered into the
top post in a swift appointment a day after the surprise
resignation of former governor Urjit Patel. It followed clashes
with the government, which wants more economy boosting measures
ahead of a general election.
   In a note to clients, OCBC Bank said "the appointment of
Shaktikanta Das (former bureaucrat) as the new RBI governor is
likely to fuel more dovish expectations of the RBI’s posture,
and also of RBI independence."
   The country's inflation data is due later in the day, with
November inflation expected to have cooled to a 16-month low.

    "There could be scope for volatility depending on how the
RBI monetary meeting on Friday evolves," said Chang. 

        
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0515 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.450            113.37     -0.07
  Sing dlr               1.373              1.3734     +0.04
  Taiwan dlr             30.834             30.894     +0.19
  Korean won             1128.300           1130.1     +0.16
  Baht                   32.760              32.79     +0.09
  Peso                   52.650              52.68     +0.06
  Rupiah                 14600.000           14595     -0.03
  Rupee                  72.010              71.85     -0.22
  Ringgit                4.180               4.183     +0.07
  Yuan                   6.885              6.8989     +0.20
                                                            
  Change so far in 2018                                     
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2017       Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.450            112.67     -0.69
  Sing dlr               1.373              1.3373     -2.59
  Taiwan dlr             30.834             29.848     -3.20
  Korean won             1128.300          1070.50     -5.12
  Baht                   32.760              32.58     -0.55
  Peso                   52.650              49.93     -5.17
  Rupiah                 14600.000           13565     -7.09
  Rupee                  72.010              63.87    -11.30
  Ringgit                4.180              4.0440     -3.25
  Yuan                   6.885              6.5069     -5.49
 

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
