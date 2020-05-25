EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

* S. Korean won leads regional declines * Trading subdued as most regions closed for holidays * Yuan on track for third straight day of declines (Adds text, updates prices) By Shriya Ramakrishnan May 25 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies dipped on Monday as a worsening rift between the United States and China over new security laws on Hong Kong fuelled risk aversion, while trading activity was subdued with most regions closed for holidays. Proposed national security laws by China on the former British colony after last year's pro-democracy unrest drew the ire of thousands of Hong Kong residents, who rallied on Sunday. Washington also warned China's legislation could lead to U.S. sanctions, while it added 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to an economic blacklist. A mounting economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic and souring relations between Washington and Beijing have rattled financial markets this year, with both sides trading barbs over the outbreak including accusations of cover-ups and lack of transparency. The trade-sensitive South Korean won fell the most in the region, weakening up to 0.5% against the greenback. Markets will now shift focus to South Korea's central bank policy meeting on Thursday, with analysts at Goldman Sachs expecting Bank of Korea to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to combat weaker domestic sentiment and exports. Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia, India, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed for a public holiday, though the offshore counterpart of the Singapore dollar traded marginally lower. The Taiwan dollar and Thai baht eased 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The Chinese yuan edged lower against a firmer dollar, putting the local unit on track for a third straight session of declines. China's central bank on Monday lowered its official yuan midpoint to the weakest since the 2008 global financial crisis, reflecting losses in the currency on Friday after Beijing's proposed new national security law for Hong Kong. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0411 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.720 107.61 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.426 1.4250 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.056 30.009 -0.16 Korean won 1242.800 1237 -0.47 Baht 31.960 31.88 -0.25 Yuan 7.138 7.1310 -0.10 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.720 108.61 +0.83 Sing dlr 1.426 1.3444 -5.71 Taiwan dlr 30.056 30.106 +0.17 Korean won 1242.800 1156.40 -6.95 Baht 31.960 29.91 -6.41 Yuan 7.138 6.9632 -2.45 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)