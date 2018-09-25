EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken on a firmer dollar ahead of likely Fed hike

* Sino-U.S. trade tensions revive uncertainty in global outlook * U.S. Fed expected to hike rates on Wednesday * Philippine, Indonesia, Taiwan c.banks to meet on Thursday * Graphic: EM Asia FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2CPp4pY (Updates with likely post-Fed pressure on emerging currencies) By Nikhil Nainan Sept 25 (Reuters) - Almost all Asian currencies struggled on Tuesday as the dollar firmed ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike, while U.S.-China trade tensions continue to cloud the global outlook. The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday where it is expected to raise interest rates for the eight time since late 2015. Markets are also betting on another rate hike before year-end, though the outlook for 2019 is less clear. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies strengthened 0.2 percent to 94.341. Although the rate hike has been priced in by many, any tilt in forward-looking commentary and policy hints from the Fed will be closely watched, OCBC bank said in a note. In a week where several regional central banks are widely expected to raise rates, several emerging-Asia currencies are coming under pressure, none more so than the Indonesian rupiah which weakened 0.3 percent to 14,910 per dollar. Bank Indonesia has raised its benchmark rate by 125 basis points over four hikes, yet the currency has shed 9 percent against the dollar so far this year. "The rupiah remains vulnerable to external factors. This possibly makes the rupiah the currency of choice to short amid pressures such as the emerging market sell-off, U.S. interest rate normalisation, U.S. economic out-performance and trade tensions," OCBC added. Markets across the region have been under the gun over the past few months due to the intensifying trade row between China and the United States, while investors wager that most Asian currencies will continue to come under pressure. The Philippine peso dropped 0.2 percent to 54.337 per dollar on Tuesday, climbing to its lowest level since the end of 2005. The Philippine central bank is expected to raise rates by another 50 basis points on Thursday, a separate Reuters poll showed, in order to curb inflation and support its struggling currency. The Indian rupee, the region's worst performer, slipped 0.3 percent to 72.815 a dollar. Rising oil prices piled pressure on the rupee, with Brent above $81 dollars a barrel, a trend that does not bode well for a country that imports roughly 80 percent of its oil needs. Markets in South Korea were closed for public holiday for a second day and will reopen on Thursday. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar wavered between positive and negative territory, after inflation data on Monday came largely in line with expectations. Though core inflation rose 1.9 percent, unchanged from July, it was slightly lower than forecast for August, reducing expectations that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will change its stance at an October policy meeting. "The August inflation data presents a temporary setback to hawkish expectations," said OCBC, but it still expects inflation to cross MAS's 2 percent year-on-year target range. ING said in a note that, "despite a modestly improved outlook for headline inflation over the coming months, the escalating trade war makes a change of the already slightly tightening MAS monetary policy stance in October seem very unlikely." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0428 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.840 112.79 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3656 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.668 30.716 +0.16 Baht 32.450 32.42 -0.09 Peso 54.337 54.215 -0.22 Rupiah 14910.000 14860 -0.34 Rupee 72.815 72.63 -0.25 Ringgit 4.133 4.127 -0.13 Yuan 6.863 6.8600 -0.04 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 112.840 112.67 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3373 -2.12 Taiwan dlr 30.668 29.848 -2.67 Korean won 1115.300 1070.50 -4.02 Baht 32.450 32.58 +0.40 Peso 54.337 49.977 -8.02 Rupiah 14910.000 13565 -9.02 Rupee 72.815 63.87 -12.28 Ringgit 4.133 4.0440 -2.14 Yuan 6.863 6.5069 -5.18 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Eric Meijer)