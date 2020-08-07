Market News
August 7, 2020 / 2:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaker, Thai baht falls most

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   105.560       105.54   -0.02
  Sing dlr    1.370         1.3685   -0.10
  Taiwan dlr  29.390        29.503   +0.38
  Korean won  1185.600      1183.5   -0.18
  Baht        31.160         31.09   -0.22
  Peso        49.080         49.07   -0.02
  Rupiah      14570.000      14580   +0.07
  Rupee       74.930         74.93    0.00
  Ringgit     4.188          4.186   -0.05
  Yuan        6.959         6.9538   -0.08
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   105.560       108.61   +2.89
  Sing dlr    1.370         1.3444   -1.86
  Taiwan dlr  29.390        30.106   +2.44
  Korean won  1185.600     1156.40   -2.46
  Baht        31.160         29.91   -4.01
  Peso        49.080         50.65   +3.20
  Rupiah      14570.000      13880   -4.74
  Rupee       74.930         71.38   -4.74
  Ringgit     4.188         4.0890   -2.36
  Yuan        6.959         6.9632   +0.05
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below