EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaker, Thai baht falls most

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.560 105.54 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3685 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.390 29.503 +0.38 Korean won 1185.600 1183.5 -0.18 Baht 31.160 31.09 -0.22 Peso 49.080 49.07 -0.02 Rupiah 14570.000 14580 +0.07 Rupee 74.930 74.93 0.00 Ringgit 4.188 4.186 -0.05 Yuan 6.959 6.9538 -0.08 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.560 108.61 +2.89 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3444 -1.86 Taiwan dlr 29.390 30.106 +2.44 Korean won 1185.600 1156.40 -2.46 Baht 31.160 29.91 -4.01 Peso 49.080 50.65 +3.20 Rupiah 14570.000 13880 -4.74 Rupee 74.930 71.38 -4.74 Ringgit 4.188 4.0890 -2.36 Yuan 6.959 6.9632 +0.05 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)