EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units inch down on China growth, global trade worries

* Indonesian central bank rate decision due later in day * Singapore Dec exports -8.5 pct y/y, worst decline since Oct 2016 (Adds text, updates prices) By Niyati Shetty Jan 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged down on Thursday, reflecting uncertainty over China's economic growth outlook and reminders of discord in Sino-U.S relations. China's central bank said on Thursday it would make another big cash injection through open market operations, after a record net liquidity injection of $83 billion a day earlier, seeking to avoid a cash crunch ahead of a long holiday period. Earlier this week, poor Chinese trade data prompted officials to signal further supportive measures to shore up growth in the world's second largest economy. The Chinese yuan faltered as much as 0.2 percent against the greenback. In a move that might have added to risk-off sentiment, U.S. lawmakers introduced bipartisan bills on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and other Chinese telecom companies that violate U.S. sanctions. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that U.S. prosecutors are investigating Huawei for allegedly stealing trade secrets and could soon issue an indictment. Among Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah led declines, softening as much as 0.4 percent as the market awaited a central bank rate decision expected after 0700 GMT. On Wednesday, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said he considers its benchmark interest rate to be "near its peak" but will maintain the central bank's "pre-emptive and ahead of the curve" approach. Mizuho Bank, in a note on Thursday, said it expects a rate hold "against a backdrop of receding tail risks and corresponding macro stability vulnerabilities". Between May and November, central bank raised rates six times. All 20 analysts in a Reuters poll expect no change on Thursday. Also softening against the dollar on Thursday were the Korean won and the Philippine peso. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar was modestly lower on Thursday as the city-state's exports had their biggest decline in more than two years in December. The trade-reliant country saw a fall of 8.5 percent in non-oil domestic exports (NODX), as electronic and pharmaceutical shipments plunged. The bleak data is in line with dismal export data from other Asian economies including China, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines and Indonesia. OCBC Bank said it expected Singapore's export growth to continue to disappoint this year "barring any rapid turnaround in US-China trade talks and a firm resolution to the contentious issues between US and China." The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0432 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.030 109.08 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3549 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.833 30.831 -0.01 Korean won 1121.700 1120.1 -0.14 Baht 31.670 31.6975 +0.09 Peso 52.240 52.165 -0.14 Rupiah 14160.000 14115 -0.32 Rupee 71.275 71.24 -0.05 Ringgit 4.111 4.108 -0.07 Yuan 6.767 6.7580 -0.13 Change so far in 2019 Currency Latest bid End 2018 Pct Move Japan yen 109.030 109.56 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3627 +0.43 Taiwan dlr 30.833 30.733 -0.32 Korean won 1121.700 1115.70 -0.53 Baht 31.670 32.55 +2.78 Peso 52.240 52.47 +0.44 Rupiah 14160.000 14375 +1.52 Rupee 71.275 69.77 -2.11 Ringgit 4.111 4.1300 +0.46 Yuan 6.767 6.8730 +1.57 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)