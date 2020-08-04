Market News
August 4, 2020 / 2:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units inch higher, Taiwan dollar gains most

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day      Pct
                                           Move
  Japan yen   106.150           105.94    -0.20
  Sing dlr    1.376              1.376     0.00
  Taiwan dlr  29.385            29.531    +0.50
  Korean won  1192.800          1193.4    +0.05
  Baht        31.140             31.23    +0.29
  Peso        49.098             49.09    -0.02
  Rupiah      14560.000          14560     0.00
  Rupee       75.013           75.0125     0.00
  Ringgit     4.213              4.222    +0.21
  Yuan        6.982             6.9819     0.00
                                               
  Change so                                    
 far in 2020                            
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019          Pct
                                           Move
  Japan yen   106.150           108.61    +2.32
  Sing dlr    1.376             1.3444    -2.30
  Taiwan dlr  29.385            30.106    +2.45
  Korean won  1192.800         1156.40    -3.05
  Baht        31.140             29.91    -3.95
  Peso        49.098             50.65    +3.16
  Rupiah      14560.000          13880    -4.67
  Rupee       75.013             71.38    -4.84
  Ringgit     4.213             4.0890    -2.94
  Yuan        6.982             6.9632    -0.27
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
