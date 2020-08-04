EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units inch higher, Taiwan dollar gains most

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.150 105.94 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.376 1.376 0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.385 29.531 +0.50 Korean won 1192.800 1193.4 +0.05 Baht 31.140 31.23 +0.29 Peso 49.098 49.09 -0.02 Rupiah 14560.000 14560 0.00 Rupee 75.013 75.0125 0.00 Ringgit 4.213 4.222 +0.21 Yuan 6.982 6.9819 0.00 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.150 108.61 +2.32 Sing dlr 1.376 1.3444 -2.30 Taiwan dlr 29.385 30.106 +2.45 Korean won 1192.800 1156.40 -3.05 Baht 31.140 29.91 -3.95 Peso 49.098 50.65 +3.16 Rupiah 14560.000 13880 -4.67 Rupee 75.013 71.38 -4.84 Ringgit 4.213 4.0890 -2.94 Yuan 6.982 6.9632 -0.27 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)