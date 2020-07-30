EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units subdued; Korean won, Taiwan dollar firm

July 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.090 104.91 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3733 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.299 29.501 +0.69 Korean won 1189.400 1193.1 +0.31 Baht 31.400 31.45 +0.16 Peso 49.100 49.02 -0.16 Rupiah 14470.000 14470 0.00 Rupee 74.798 74.7975 0.00 Ringgit 4.240 4.241 +0.02 Yuan 6.997 7.0013 +0.06 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.090 108.61 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3444 -2.21 Taiwan dlr 29.299 30.106 +2.75 Korean won 1189.400 1156.40 -2.77 Baht 31.400 29.91 -4.75 Peso 49.100 50.65 +3.16 Rupiah 14470.000 13880 -4.08 Rupee 74.798 71.38 -4.57 Ringgit 4.240 4.0890 -3.56 Yuan 6.997 6.9632 -0.48 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)