July 30, 2020 / 2:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units subdued; Korean won, Taiwan dollar firm

    July 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                  day    Move
  Japan yen      105.090       104.91   -0.17
  Sing dlr       1.375         1.3733   -0.11
  Taiwan dlr     29.299        29.501   +0.69
  Korean won     1189.400      1193.1   +0.31
  Baht           31.400         31.45   +0.16
  Peso           49.100         49.02   -0.16
  Rupiah         14470.000      14470    0.00
  Rupee          74.798       74.7975    0.00
  Ringgit        4.240          4.241   +0.02
  Yuan           6.997         7.0013   +0.06
                                             
  Change so far                              
 in 2020                               
  Currency       Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                         Move
  Japan yen      105.090       108.61   +3.35
  Sing dlr       1.375         1.3444   -2.21
  Taiwan dlr     29.299        30.106   +2.75
  Korean won     1189.400     1156.40   -2.77
  Baht           31.400         29.91   -4.75
  Peso           49.100         50.65   +3.16
  Rupiah         14470.000      13880   -4.08
  Rupee          74.798         71.38   -4.57
  Ringgit        4.240         4.0890   -3.56
  Yuan           6.997         6.9632   -0.48
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
