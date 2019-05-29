EM ASIA FX-Most currencies drag on poor risk appetite; S. Korean won falls most

Asia
    * Won weakens sharply to hit 1-week low
    * Philippine peso depreciates for 3rd straight day
    * Indonesian rupiah set to snap 4-session gaining streak
    * 

    May 29 (Reuters) - The South Korean won weakened sharply to
hit a one-week low as the possibility of a prolonged Sino-U.S.
trade war dampened the risk appetite, putting the regional
emerging market currencies back under the pump.
    After U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reinforced that
the trade war with China was unlikely to be settled anytime
soon, a media report said Beijing was "seriously considering"
restricting rare earth exports to the United States.

    Investors are worried whether China would use its dominant
position as a supplier of rare earths - chemical elements used
in high-tech consumer electronics and military equipment - for
leverage in its trade spat with the United States.
    The escalation in trade tensions, particularly the U.S.
targeting Chinese technology firms, has already pushed tech
export-oriented Asian economies such as South Korea and Taiwan
into a corner.
    "Trade war is still ongoing at least until the next G20
meeting in Osaka (in June end). With war on trade spreading to
technology, the currencies of the trade and tech-linked
economies, including the won, yuan, Taiwan dollar and the
Singapore dollar could remain on the back foot," said
Christopher Wong, a Singapore-based senior forex strategist at
Maybank. 
    Besides the won, which slipped as much as 0.7%,
the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso,
too, saw relatively steeper declines, losing up to 0.4% each.
    The rupiah is all set to snap an uninterrupted gaining run
of four sessions, while the peso weakened for a third successive
day.
    The Chinese yuan, whose stability is key for the
regional emerging market currencies, depreciated for a second
consecutive session, slipping up to 0.2%.
    Meanwhile, People's Bank of China reiterated its
determination to keep the yuan stable and keeping the fixing on
the strong side of 6.90 per dollar. 
    The Trump administration said on Tuesday nine trade partners
including China, South Korea and Malaysia, required scrutiny
over currency practices.
    The Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee
weakened as much as 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar and
the Taiwan dollar depreciated slightly.
    
    WON'S WOES
    The won is the worst regional performer, having declined
about 7% this year and more than 2% so far in May, en route to
its fourth consecutive monthly decline.
    Won's weakness on Wednesday coincided with a more than 1%
fall in the KOSPI stock index due to fund outflows after
MSCI said it would increase the weight of China A shares in the
emerging markets index.
    HSBC analysts said in a research note that the Bank of Korea
is likely to keep its base rate unchanged at 1.75% at its policy
meeting on Friday, and added that the central bank should
maintain a cautious stance, given the increased uncertainty in
U.S.-China trade tensions. 
   
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at   0540 GMT                  
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              109.260     109.36        +0.09
 Sing dlr               1.381       1.3794        -0.12
 Taiwan dlr             31.514      31.484        -0.10
 Korean won             1193.500    1185.8        -0.65
 Baht                   31.840      31.8          -0.13
 Peso                   52.360      52.23         -0.25
 Rupiah                 14425.000   14370         -0.38
 Rupee                  69.790      69.69         -0.14
 Ringgit                4.194       4.187         -0.17
 Yuan                   6.913       6.9080        -0.07
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2018      Pct Move
 Japan yen              109.260     109.56        +0.27
 Sing dlr               1.381       1.3627        -1.33
 Taiwan dlr             31.514      30.733        -2.48
 Korean won             1193.500    1115.70       -6.52
 Baht                   31.840      32.55         +2.23
 Peso                   52.360      52.47         +0.21
 Rupiah                 14425.000   14375         -0.35
 Rupee                  69.790      69.77         -0.03
 Ringgit                4.194       4.1300        -1.53
 Yuan                   6.913       6.8730        -0.57
 
    

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
