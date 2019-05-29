EM ASIA FX-Most currencies drag on poor risk appetite; S. Korean won falls most

* Won weakens sharply to hit 1-week low * Philippine peso depreciates for 3rd straight day * Indonesian rupiah set to snap 4-session gaining streak * (Adds text, updates prices) By Aby Jose Koilparambil May 29 (Reuters) - The South Korean won weakened sharply to hit a one-week low as the possibility of a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war dampened the risk appetite, putting the regional emerging market currencies back under the pump. After U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reinforced that the trade war with China was unlikely to be settled anytime soon, a media report said Beijing was "seriously considering" restricting rare earth exports to the United States. Investors are worried whether China would use its dominant position as a supplier of rare earths - chemical elements used in high-tech consumer electronics and military equipment - for leverage in its trade spat with the United States. The escalation in trade tensions, particularly the U.S. targeting Chinese technology firms, has already pushed tech export-oriented Asian economies such as South Korea and Taiwan into a corner. "Trade war is still ongoing at least until the next G20 meeting in Osaka (in June end). With war on trade spreading to technology, the currencies of the trade and tech-linked economies, including the won, yuan, Taiwan dollar and the Singapore dollar could remain on the back foot," said Christopher Wong, a Singapore-based senior forex strategist at Maybank. Besides the won, which slipped as much as 0.7%, the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso, too, saw relatively steeper declines, losing up to 0.4% each. The rupiah is all set to snap an uninterrupted gaining run of four sessions, while the peso weakened for a third successive day. The Chinese yuan, whose stability is key for the regional emerging market currencies, depreciated for a second consecutive session, slipping up to 0.2%. Meanwhile, People's Bank of China reiterated its determination to keep the yuan stable and keeping the fixing on the strong side of 6.90 per dollar. The Trump administration said on Tuesday nine trade partners including China, South Korea and Malaysia, required scrutiny over currency practices. The Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee weakened as much as 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar depreciated slightly. WON'S WOES The won is the worst regional performer, having declined about 7% this year and more than 2% so far in May, en route to its fourth consecutive monthly decline. Won's weakness on Wednesday coincided with a more than 1% fall in the KOSPI stock index due to fund outflows after MSCI said it would increase the weight of China A shares in the emerging markets index. HSBC analysts said in a research note that the Bank of Korea is likely to keep its base rate unchanged at 1.75% at its policy meeting on Friday, and added that the central bank should maintain a cautious stance, given the increased uncertainty in U.S.-China trade tensions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.260 109.36 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.381 1.3794 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.514 31.484 -0.10 Korean won 1193.500 1185.8 -0.65 Baht 31.840 31.8 -0.13 Peso 52.360 52.23 -0.25 Rupiah 14425.000 14370 -0.38 Rupee 69.790 69.69 -0.14 Ringgit 4.194 4.187 -0.17 Yuan 6.913 6.9080 -0.07 Change so far in 2019 Currency Latest bid End 2018 Pct Move Japan yen 109.260 109.56 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.381 1.3627 -1.33 Taiwan dlr 31.514 30.733 -2.48 Korean won 1193.500 1115.70 -6.52 Baht 31.840 32.55 +2.23 Peso 52.360 52.47 +0.21 Rupiah 14425.000 14375 -0.35 Rupee 69.790 69.77 -0.03 Ringgit 4.194 4.1300 -1.53 Yuan 6.913 6.8730 -0.57 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)