EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won rises to 1-month peak; other currencies range bound

    * S. Korean won leads gains 
    * Taiwan dollar strengthens for fourth straight day
    * Singapore Nov exports slide 5.9%

    Dec 17 (Reuters) - The South Korean won firmed sharply on
Tuesday, supported by easing trade tensions with Japan and
strong demand for local chip stocks, while most other Asian
currencies were subdued as investors sought clarity on the
Sino-U.S. trade deal.
    Leading gains in the region, the won rose 0.6% to
its strongest level since Nov.18. The move was in tandem with
the domestic equity benchmark index, where chipmakers
such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix
logged robust gains. 
    A recovery in the semiconductor industry, receding fears of
the Sino-U.S. trade war and hopes of a reconciliation between
Japan and South Korea supported risk-on proxies like the won,
Christopher Wong, senior FX Strategist at Maybank Singapore
said.  
    Japan and South Korea on Monday said they had reached
"common ground" in their first trade talks since Tokyo imposed
curbs on exports of high-technology materials to South Korea.

    "Inventory drawdowns as well as improving demand environment
led by increase in orders for 5G network deployment, cloud
providers and Internet of Things supports a cyclical recovery
story," Wong said, referring to the gains in chipmakers.  
    Among other regional currencies, the Taiwan dollar
strengthened 0.4%, with analysts attributing the gain to an
improved growth and export outlook for the trade-reliant island
due to reshoring.
    The Chinese yuan was marginally lower.  
    While Washington has touted the Sino-U.S. trade deal, saying
it has been "absolutely completed", Chinese officials have been
more cautious, emphasizing that the trade dispute has not been
completely settled.
    The Thai baht and Philippine peso weakened
0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. 
    Markets will now focus on the Bank of Thailand's policy
meeting on Wednesday, where it is widely expected to leave its
benchmark interest rate at a record low after two cuts this
year, a Reuters poll showed.
    The Singapore dollar wavered between positive and
negative territory. Data earlier in the day showed the
city-state's exports fell again in November, pressured by an
extended decline in electronics and pharmaceutical shipments.

    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at   0609 GMT                  
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              109.560     109.49        -0.06
 Sing dlr               1.354       1.3544        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr             30.148      30.263        +0.38
 Korean won             1164.800    1172.3        +0.64
 Baht                   30.265      30.22         -0.15
 Peso                   50.600      50.54         -0.12
 Rupiah                 14000.000   14000         +0.00
 Rupee                  70.970      70.99         +0.03
 Ringgit                4.140       4.14          +0.00
 Yuan                   6.998       6.9949        -0.05
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2018      Pct Move
 Japan yen              109.560     109.56        +0.00
 Sing dlr               1.354       1.3627        +0.62
 Taiwan dlr             30.148      30.733        +1.94
 Korean won             1164.800    1115.70       -4.22
 Baht                   30.265      32.55         +7.55
 Peso                   50.600      52.47         +3.70
 Rupiah                 14000.000   14375         +2.68
 Rupee                  70.970      69.77         -1.69
 Ringgit                4.140       4.1300        -0.24
 Yuan                   6.998       6.8730        -1.79
 

    

