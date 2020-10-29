Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar advances 1%; South Korean won, Thai Baht ease

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.450            104.29     -0.15
  Sing dlr    1.364               1.365     +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  28.585             28.906     +1.12
  Korean won  1134.600           1130.6     -0.35
  Baht        31.250              31.19     -0.19
  Peso        48.360              48.44     +0.17
  Rupee       73.875             73.875      0.00
  Yuan        6.719               6.729     +0.14
                                                 
  Change so                                      
 far in 2020                             
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.450            108.61     +3.98
  Sing dlr    1.364              1.3444     -1.46
  Taiwan dlr  28.585             30.106     +5.32
  Korean won  1134.600          1156.40     +1.92
  Baht        31.250              29.91     -4.29
  Peso        48.360              50.65     +4.74
  Rupee       73.875              71.38     -3.38
  Yuan        6.719              6.9632     +3.63
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
