EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar advances 1%; South Korean won, Thai Baht ease

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.450 104.29 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.364 1.365 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.585 28.906 +1.12 Korean won 1134.600 1130.6 -0.35 Baht 31.250 31.19 -0.19 Peso 48.360 48.44 +0.17 Rupee 73.875 73.875 0.00 Yuan 6.719 6.729 +0.14 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.450 108.61 +3.98 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3444 -1.46 Taiwan dlr 28.585 30.106 +5.32 Korean won 1134.600 1156.40 +1.92 Baht 31.250 29.91 -4.29 Peso 48.360 50.65 +4.74 Rupee 73.875 71.38 -3.38 Yuan 6.719 6.9632 +3.63 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)