EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar leads gains as most Asian currencies firm

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0213 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.520 105.33 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3638 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 28.878 29.126 +0.86 Korean won 1,163.600 1,169.5 +0.51 Baht 31.490 31.58 +0.29 Peso 48.413 48.48 +0.14 Rupiah 14,820.000 14,830 +0.07 Rupee 73.145 73.145 0.00 Ringgit 4.156 4.162 +0.14 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.520 108.61 +2.93 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3444 -1.31 Taiwan dlr 28.878 30.106 +4.25 Korean won 1,163.600 1,156.40 -0.62 Baht 31.490 29.91 -5.02 Peso 48.413 50.65 +4.62 Rupiah 14,820.000 13,880 -6.34 Rupee 73.145 71.38 -2.41 Ringgit 4.156 4.0890 -1.61 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)