Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar leads gains as most Asian currencies firm

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at                    
        0213 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   105.520       105.33   -0.18
  Sing dlr    1.362         1.3638   +0.11
  Taiwan dlr  28.878        29.126   +0.86
  Korean won  1,163.600    1,169.5   +0.51
  Baht        31.490         31.58   +0.29
  Peso        48.413         48.48   +0.14
  Rupiah      14,820.000    14,830   +0.07
  Rupee       73.145        73.145    0.00
  Ringgit     4.156          4.162   +0.14
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   105.520       108.61   +2.93
  Sing dlr    1.362         1.3444   -1.31
  Taiwan dlr  28.878        30.106   +4.25
  Korean won  1,163.600   1,156.40   -0.62
  Baht        31.490         29.91   -5.02
  Peso        48.413         50.65   +4.62
  Rupiah      14,820.000    13,880   -6.34
  Rupee       73.145         71.38   -2.41
  Ringgit     4.156         4.0890   -1.61
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up