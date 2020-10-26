Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar rises 1%; most Asian currencies little changed

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   104.840       104.69   -0.14
  Sing dlr    1.358         1.3573   -0.08
  Taiwan dlr  28.615        28.917   +1.06
  Korean won  1129.700      1132.9   +0.28
  Baht        31.310         31.27   -0.13
  Peso        48.400          48.4   +0.00
  Rupiah      14630.000      14650   +0.14
  Rupee       73.620         73.62    0.00
  Ringgit     4.157          4.155   -0.05
  Yuan        6.688         6.6864   -0.03
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   104.840       108.61   +3.60
  Sing dlr    1.358         1.3444   -1.03
  Taiwan dlr  28.615        30.106   +5.21
  Korean won  1129.700     1156.40   +2.36
  Baht        31.310         29.91   -4.47
  Peso        48.400         50.65   +4.65
  Rupiah      14630.000      13880   -5.13
  Rupee       73.620         71.38   -3.04
  Ringgit     4.157         4.0890   -1.64
  Yuan        6.688         6.9632   +4.11
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
