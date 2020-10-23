EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar up nearly 1%; Most other Asian currencies edge lower

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 104.670 104.82 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3568 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 28.646 28.903 +0.90 Korean won 1135.000 1132.9 -0.19 Peso 48.607 48.56 -0.10 Rupiah 14650.000 14640 -0.07 Rupee 73.530 73.53 0.00 Ringgit 4.144 4.1415 -0.06 Yuan 6.689 6.685 -0.06 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.670 108.61 +3.76 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3444 -0.95 Taiwan dlr 28.646 30.106 +5.10 Korean won 1135.000 1156.40 +1.89 Baht 31.270 29.91 -4.35 Peso 48.607 50.65 +4.20 Rupiah 14650.000 13880 -5.26 Rupee 73.530 71.38 -2.92 Ringgit 4.144 4.0890 -1.33 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)