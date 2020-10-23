Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar up nearly 1%; Most other Asian currencies edge lower

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   104.670       104.82   +0.14
  Sing dlr    1.357         1.3568   -0.04
  Taiwan dlr  28.646        28.903   +0.90
  Korean won  1135.000      1132.9   -0.19
  Peso        48.607         48.56   -0.10
  Rupiah      14650.000      14640   -0.07
  Rupee       73.530         73.53    0.00
  Ringgit     4.144         4.1415   -0.06
  Yuan        6.689          6.685   -0.06
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   104.670       108.61   +3.76
  Sing dlr    1.357         1.3444   -0.95
  Taiwan dlr  28.646        30.106   +5.10
  Korean won  1135.000     1156.40   +1.89
  Baht        31.270         29.91   -4.35
  Peso        48.607         50.65   +4.20
  Rupiah      14650.000      13880   -5.26
  Rupee       73.530         71.38   -2.92
  Ringgit     4.144         4.0890   -1.33
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
