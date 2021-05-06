Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

POLL-Bullish bets on most Asian FX increase; short bets on rupee rise

By Rashmi Ashok

    * Investors increase bullish positions on most Asian FX
    * Dollar has room for further weakness - analyst 
    * Bullish bets on Singapore dollar at highest since Jan. 28
    * Short bets on Indian rupee at highest since April 2020

    May 6 (Reuters) - Investors increased long positions on most
Asian currencies, a Reuters poll found, as a firmly dovish U.S.
Federal Reserve and aggressive U.S. fiscal stimulus kept the
dollar under pressure, aiding prospects for riskier emerging
market currencies. 
    Bullish bets were the strongest for currencies of
export-focused nations such as China, Singapore and Taiwan, the
fortnightly poll of 13 respondents showed, while short views on
the Indian rupee rose as COVID-19 infections raged across many
parts of the country.
    The dollar jumped to a two-week high on Wednesday as talks
of asset purchase tapering grew in the face of strong U.S.
economic data. Most analysts, however, called the talks a
knee-jerk reaction, and Fed officials also reiterated their
dovish view. 
    "In the long run, the Fed may end up being one of the early
movers to unwind loose policy among developed nations... but a
lack of unwinding of quantitative easing or hesitation to do so
this year may still offer upside support to Asian FX," said
Daniel Dubrovsky, analyst at DailyFX.
    "In the short run, there may be some room for further
weakness in the greenback if bond markets remain quiet."
    Long bets on the yuan were at their highest since
Feb. 25, with the currency hovering at a two-month high as China
leads Asia's economic rebound without the shackles of a
resurgence in COVID-19 infections that its neighbours are
facing. 
    Sentiment also held strong for the Taiwan dollar,
with bullish positions at their highest since Feb. 11. The
island's exports likely rose for a 10th straight month in April,
as demand for electronic goods continues.
    Bullish views on the Singapore dollar were at their
highest since late January. Recent economic data has shown
strong improvement in the city-state's key electronic exports,
and economic growth is expected to exceed 6% this year.

    Investors will likely keep a close eye on the currency
though, in the wake of tighter curbs on social gatherings and
stricter border measures after Singapore recorded locally
acquired cases of coronavirus variants, including a more
contagious strain first detected in India.
    Short bets on Indonesia's rupiah were trimmed as
the economy has shown strong signs of recovery amid higher
government spending, though continued COVID-19 infections curbed
further recovery of sentiment.
    Short positions on the Indian rupee rose to their
highest since April last year, as an unabated spike in COVID-19
infections during the second wave of the pandemic sparked strict
lockdowns in major cities.
    Goldman Sachs trimmed its second-quarter estimates for
India's gross domestic product to -20.5% from -12.2%, and pushed
back expectations for calibrated liquidity tightening by the
Reserve Bank of India.
    Market participants remained short on the Thai baht
, as a third wave of infections there ended hopes for a
tourism revival, even as vaccinations move at a sloth pace. 
    
 The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts
and fund managers believe are the current market positions in
nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South
Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai
baht.
    The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
    The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
    The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):  
    
 Date    CNY    KRW    SGD    IDR    TWD    INR    MYR    PHP    THB
 06-May  -0.52  -0.39  -0.58  0.31   -0.59  0.86   -0.04  -0.35  0.50
 22-Apr  -0.17  -0.23  -0.44  0.56   -0.38  0.75   -0.03  -0.37  0.58
 08-Apr  0.72   0.48   0.30   0.59   0.77   0.20   0.46   0.36   0.91
 25-Mar  0.30   0.65   0.46   0.45   0.50   0.05   0.54   0.11   0.54
 11-Mar  -0.06  0.55   0.55   0.22   -0.10  -0.37  0.50   0.09   0.49
 25-Feb  -1.03  -0.32  -0.57  -0.51  -0.58  -0.96  -0.13  0.01   -0.37
 11-Feb  -0.91  -0.24  -0.29  -0.36  -0.63  -0.53  -0.04  -0.47  -0.41
 28-Jan  -1.08  -0.64  -0.79  -0.41  -0.68  -0.55  -0.3   -0.66  -0.36
 14-Jan  -1.21  -0.87  -0.83  -0.57  -0.89  -0.22  -0.3   -0.8   -0.5
 10-Dec  -1.53  -1.68  -1.11  -0.61  -1.6   -0.2   -0.53  -0.97  -0.87
 26-Nov  -1.43  -1.29  -1.01  -0.92  -1.08  -0.3   -0.75  -0.8   -0.66
 

    
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
