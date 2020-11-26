Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

POLL-Long bets on Chinese yuan near three-year high on vaccine hopes, weak dollar

By Rashmi Ashok

0 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Reuters) - Investors raised bullish positions on
most Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed, as a slew of
promising COVID-19 vaccine trial results boosted appetite for
riskier emerging market assets and reduced the safe-haven appeal
of the dollar.
    Investors were the most bullish on China's yuan,
the fortnightly poll of 15 respondents showed, with long
positions on the currency rising to the highest level since Jan.
25, 2018.
    Data showing economic improvement, relatively low cases of
the novel coronavirus and hopes for a better trade relationship
with the United States under a Joe Biden presidency helped the
yuan hit a 29-month high against the dollar last week.
    "While Biden is likely to maintain a bold stance against
China and perhaps retain current tariffs for use as leverage in
negotiations, markets are likely pricing in the end of
tit-for-tat spats for now," said Daniel Dubrovsky, an analyst at
Daily FX. 
    COVID-19 vaccines being developed by U.S. drugmakers Moderna
 and Pfizer, and British company AstraZeneca
 have shown promising results in late-stage trials,
raising prospects of a quicker return to normal and speedy
economic recovery.
    Long positions on the Singapore dollar held at their
highest since late January 2018, as the city-state's economy
contracted less than estimated in the third quarter due to an
easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures.
    Similarly, bullish bets on the Malaysian ringgit rose
to their highest since mid-September, helped by a rosier growth
outlook for 2021 by the central bank and a smaller-than-expected
economic contraction in the third quarter.  
    Capital inflows into Asia, given 2021 growth expectations,
should help keep those currencies afloat as investors chase
higher returns, while loose U.S. monetary policy will keep
global borrowing costs depressed and credit markets lubricated,
depressing the dollar, Dubrovsky added. 
    Bullish views for the Indonesian rupiah eased
slightly while those on the Philippine peso did not
improve in tandem with the rest, after central banks in both
nations surprised markets with rate cuts last week. 

    Investors were the least bullish towards the Indian rupee
, given the central bank's aggressive dollar purchases
and resistance to currency appreciation, with weak economic data
and high coronavirus case numbers further weighing on sentiment.

    Long positions on the Thai baht were scaled back as
anti-government protests in the nation continued, with thousands
of protesters calling on King Maha Vajiralongkorn to cede
control of royal fortune earlier this week.
    While most risks that have weighed on the performance of
Asian FX so far have now dimmed, the next major event would be
how vaccine distribution plays out, said Sim Moh Siong, a FX
strategist at Bank of Singapore. 
    Impediments to widespread vaccine distribution are something
that should be looked out for, he said, adding that: "It could
upset the risk-on, weaker dollar backdrop that we're seeing
right now."    
    
    The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what
analysts and fund managers believe are the current market
positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese
yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah,
Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit
and the Thai baht.
    The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
    The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
    The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):    
    
 DD/MM  CNY    KRW    SGD    IDR    TWD    INR    MYR    PHP    THB
 26/11  -1.43  -1.29  -1.01  -0.92  -1.08  -0.30  -0.75  -0.80  -0.66
 12/11  -1.28  -1.52  -0.99  -1.01  -1.08  -0.26  -0.44  -0.67  -0.80
 29/10  -0.86  -1.14  -0.49  0.09   -1.23  -0.07  -0.03  -0.09  -0.02
 15/10  -1.07  -0.94  -0.72  0.35   -1.12  -0.44  -0.33  -0.15  0.10
 01/10  -0.47  -0.53  -0.25  0.61   -0.68  -0.31  -0.31  -0.68  0.38
 17/09  -1.25  -0.60  -0.61  0.39   -0.51  -0.54  -0.89  -1.07  -0.17
 03/09  -1.41  -0.71  -0.99  -0.19  -0.40  -0.91  -0.96  -1.34  -0.15
 20/08  -1.02  -0.71  -0.69  0.43   -0.31  -0.35  -0.62  -1.12  -0.21
 06/08  -0.81  -0.44  -0.57  0.45   -0.54  -0.31  -0.29  -0.76  -0.2
 23/07  -0.8   -0.19  -0.09  0.61   -0.34  -0.38  -0.22  -0.61  0.24
 
    
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
