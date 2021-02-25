Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

POLL-Long bets on rupee hit over 3-year high, peso bears return

By Anushka Trivedi

    * RBI may hike rates twice later this year - Deutsche Bank
    * Philippine peso hit as govt extends COVID-19 restrictions
    * Bullish bets raised on yuan, rupiah, Singapore dollar

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bullish positions on the Indian rupee climbed to a more
than three-year high on optimism over economic outlook, a Reuters poll found,
while investors turned bearish on the Philippine peso for the first time since
April last year.
    The dollar has hit multi-year lows this week, despite a jump in U.S.
yields, on the Federal Reserve's dovish tone and as risk appetite improved due
to vaccination efforts, with investors now looking to high-growth economies that
will benefit from a pick-up in global trade. 
    Long-term bearish view on the greenback led to bullish bets being raised on
most Asian currencies, including the Chinese yuan, the Indonesian
rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit, the
fortnightly poll of 14 respondents showed.    
    The biggest jump in positions was seen in the rupee, which has
risen almost 1% in February on huge foreign fund inflows into equities as the
Indian economy looks set to rebound sharply amid a sustained decline in COVID-19
cases and an uptick in business activity.
    India's economy is expected to have returned to growth in the last quarter,
according to a Reuters poll, while HSBC predicts it will build on the momentum
to grow by double-digits in fiscal 2021.
    Stubbornly high inflation and better growth outlook may prompt the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) to raise the reverse repo rate twice by 20 basis points in
the second half of this year, Deutsche Bank economists said in a note.
    However, the RBI has been dovish of late as it expects inflation to be
reined in and high foreign exchange reserves to keep the rupee stable.

    Long views on the yuan increased slightly, with talks swirling that Chinese
authorities may begin to adopt a tighter policy stance soon.
    That and China's economic outperformance have made the yuan a mighty rival
to the dollar. However, the central bank's tight leash on the currency has kept
investors cautious.
    The rupiah was also favoured as markets hoped that Bank Indonesia's easing
cycle had come to an end after it trimmed rates last week for the sixth time
since the pandemic started.
    Southeast Asia's largest economy is showing signs of growth and its hefty
current account surplus is expected to keep the rupiah supported at least
through this year, analysts said. 
    Meanwhile, investors reversed their positions to go short on the Philippine
peso after the government extended curbs in Manila, which were set to end
this month, until mass vaccinations begin.
    Lockdowns in the archipelago were considered one of the world's longest and
strictest as they had shuttered thousands of businesses and left millions out of
work, causing the economy to contract by a record 9.5% in 2020.
    
    The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund
managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian
rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the
Thai baht.
    The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3
to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S.
dollars.
    The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
    The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar
versus each currency):     
    
    
  Date   USD/C  USD/KR  USD/SG  USD/ID  USD/T  USD/IN  USD/M  USD/P  USD/TH
         NY       W     D       R       WD     R       YR     HP     B
 25-Feb  -1.03   -0.32   -0.57   -0.51  -0.58   -0.96  -0.13   0.01   -0.37
 11-Feb  -0.91   -0.24   -0.29   -0.36  -0.63   -0.53  -0.04  -0.47   -0.41
 28-Jan  -1.08   -0.64   -0.79   -0.41  -0.68   -0.55   -0.3  -0.66   -0.36
 14-Jan  -1.21   -0.87   -0.83   -0.57  -0.89   -0.22   -0.3   -0.8    -0.5
 10-Dec  -1.53   -1.68   -1.11   -0.61   -1.6    -0.2  -0.53  -0.97   -0.87
 26-Nov  -1.43   -1.29   -1.01   -0.92  -1.08    -0.3  -0.75   -0.8   -0.66
 12-Nov  -1.28   -1.52   -0.99   -1.01  -1.08   -0.26  -0.44  -0.67    -0.8
 29-Oct  -0.86   -1.14   -0.49    0.09  -1.23   -0.07  -0.03  -0.09   -0.02
 15-Oct  -1.07   -0.94   -0.72    0.35  -1.12   -0.44  -0.33  -0.15     0.1
 01-Oct  -0.47   -0.53   -0.25    0.61  -0.68   -0.31  -0.31  -0.68    0.38
 


    
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
