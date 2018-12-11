Energy
Asia Fuel Oil-380-cst cash premiums nudge higher as trade liquidity returns

    SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Buying interest for physical cargoes of 380-cst high-sulphur
fuel oil (HSFO) intensified on Tuesday, after muted trade in the previous two sessions, lifting
cash premiums of the fuel to a three-session high.
    The 380-cst fuel oil cash premium jumped to $4.90 a tonne to Singapore quotes, up from $4.66
a tonne on Monday and up from a near three-month low of $4.25 a tonne on Friday. FO380-SIN-DIF
    By contrast, trade activity in the paper market was muted, with time spreads and 380-cst
barge crack values near their previous close, broker sources said. 
    
    WINDOW TRADES    
    - Eight cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window, totalling 160,000 tonnes
of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO).
    - Trafigura bought all eight cargoes, lifting four from Gunvor and two each from Vitol and
Mercuria.
    - Trafigura resumed its trade in physical HSFO cargoes in the Singapore window after not
having bought any cargoes in the two previous sessions. 
    - With the exception of the two previous sessions, trade activity for physical fuel oil
cargoes in the Singapore window has spiked with daily trade volumes ranging between
120,000-360,000 tonnes per day. Trade volumes in the two previous sessions fell to 20,000 tonnes
per day. 
    - A total of 980,000 tonnes of HSFO cargoes have traded in the window in the first week of
December, up from a total of 760,000 tonnes in the whole of November.
    - Please click on for more details. 
    
    TENDERS
    - Kuwait's KPC sold up to 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst fuel oil with a maximum 4.2 percent
sulphur content for Dec. 19-20 loading to Vitol at an unknown price.
    - Taiwan's Formosa sold a 40,000 tonne cargo of 380-cst fuel oil with a maximum 3.5 percent
sulphur content loading on Dec. 19-20 from Mailiao to Vitol at an unknown price.
    - For more information, please see.
        
    OTHER NEWS
    - Russia plans to cut its oil output by at least 50,000 to 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
January, its energy minister said on Tuesday, much less than its target under a global
production deal reached last week.
    - This would mean Russian oil output coming in at around 11.35 million bpd next month, off
the post Soviet-record high of 11.41 million bpd reached in October and down from 11.37 million
bpd last month.
    - Energy Minister Alexander Novak reiterated to reporters that the country planned to cut
its oil output gradually.
        
    ASSESSMENTS
 FUEL OIL                                                                                      
 CASH ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE      Change     % Change     Prev Close    RIC
 Cargo - 180cst                   377.33     -14.40        -3.68        391.73  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                      2.93      -0.60       -17.00          3.53  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                   376.43     -13.58        -3.48        390.01  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                      4.90       0.24         5.15          4.66  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-               386.00     -13.00        -3.26        399.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)                  9.57       0.58         6.45          8.99                 
 Premium                                                                        
                                                                                               
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the                  
 RICs below.                                                                    
 Brent M1                                                                                      
 180cst M1                                                                                     
 180cst M1/M2                                                                                  
 180cst M2                                                                                     
 Visco M1                                                                                      
 Visco M2                                                                                      
 380cst M1                                                                                     
 380cst M1/M2                                                                                  
 380cst M2                                                                                     
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                                                                           
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                                  
 East-West M2                                                                                  
 Barges M1                                                                                     
 Barges M1/M2                                                                                  
 Barges M2                                                                                     
 Crack Barges-Brent M1                                                                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2                                                                         
    
    

