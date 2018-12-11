Asia Fuel Oil-380-cst cash premiums nudge higher as trade liquidity returns

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Buying interest for physical cargoes of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) intensified on Tuesday, after muted trade in the previous two sessions, lifting cash premiums of the fuel to a three-session high. The 380-cst fuel oil cash premium jumped to $4.90 a tonne to Singapore quotes, up from $4.66 a tonne on Monday and up from a near three-month low of $4.25 a tonne on Friday. FO380-SIN-DIF By contrast, trade activity in the paper market was muted, with time spreads and 380-cst barge crack values near their previous close, broker sources said. WINDOW TRADES - Eight cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window, totalling 160,000 tonnes of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO). - Trafigura bought all eight cargoes, lifting four from Gunvor and two each from Vitol and Mercuria. - Trafigura resumed its trade in physical HSFO cargoes in the Singapore window after not having bought any cargoes in the two previous sessions. - With the exception of the two previous sessions, trade activity for physical fuel oil cargoes in the Singapore window has spiked with daily trade volumes ranging between 120,000-360,000 tonnes per day. Trade volumes in the two previous sessions fell to 20,000 tonnes per day. - A total of 980,000 tonnes of HSFO cargoes have traded in the window in the first week of December, up from a total of 760,000 tonnes in the whole of November. - Please click on for more details. TENDERS - Kuwait's KPC sold up to 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst fuel oil with a maximum 4.2 percent sulphur content for Dec. 19-20 loading to Vitol at an unknown price. - Taiwan's Formosa sold a 40,000 tonne cargo of 380-cst fuel oil with a maximum 3.5 percent sulphur content loading on Dec. 19-20 from Mailiao to Vitol at an unknown price. - For more information, please see. OTHER NEWS - Russia plans to cut its oil output by at least 50,000 to 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, its energy minister said on Tuesday, much less than its target under a global production deal reached last week. - This would mean Russian oil output coming in at around 11.35 million bpd next month, off the post Soviet-record high of 11.41 million bpd reached in October and down from 11.37 million bpd last month. - Energy Minister Alexander Novak reiterated to reporters that the country planned to cut its oil output gradually. ASSESSMENTS FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 377.33 -14.40 -3.68 391.73 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.93 -0.60 -17.00 3.53 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 376.43 -13.58 -3.48 390.01 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.90 0.24 5.15 4.66 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 386.00 -13.00 -3.26 399.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 9.57 0.58 6.45 8.99 Premium For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 180cst M1 180cst M1/M2 180cst M2 Visco M1 Visco M2 380cst M1 380cst M1/M2 380cst M2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 Barges M1 Barges M1/M2 Barges M2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Mark Potter)