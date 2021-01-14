Asia's fuel oil trade nearly halved in 2020 due to COVID and rule changes

* MoC trade volumes fall 46% yoy in 2020 - Platts * Lowest volumes in at least five years - Reuters data * ICE HSFO open interest volumes fall 42% yoy in 2020 * ICE 0.5% marine fuel oil contract up 450% yoy in 2020 By Roslan Khasawneh SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Trading volumes in Asia for fuel oil, a key shipping fuel, nearly halved in 2020 to the lowest levels in at least five years as stricter emission rules for marine fuel altered trade patterns and as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt demand. The drop in trade volumes during S&P Global Platts' price assessment process and on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) followed a major fuel specification change in the shipping industry last year as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) reduced the sulphur content for marine fuels to 0.5% from 3.5% starting from 2020. A total of 7.33 million tonnes of fuel oil was traded during Platts' Singapore market-on-close (MOC) price assessment process, down 46% from 2019, data from the global energy pricing agency showed. "One reason is COVID ... but we have seen overall quite a substantial drop in spot trading across the barrel," said Calvin Lee, head of content for Asia at Platts. The trades included 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and the IMO-compliant 0.5% marine fuel oil (MFO). Singapore is the world's top marine refuelling hub and serves as Asia's pricing centre for crude and oil products. "We're not focused on ensuring there are large volumes of trades during the MOC," Lee said. "What we are really keen on is the demonstration of value and we do still see quite a fair bit of bids and offers every day even though overall trade volumes has dropped but this is true for all products." Other reasons for the drop include a shift to longer term deals away from spot purchases to ensure reliable MFO supplies, a reduction in China's imports from Singapore, and the collapse of Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, one of Asia's largest oil traders and an active participant in the MOC process, traders said. DERIVATIVES Open interest (OI) volumes on ICE for cash-settled outright HSFO contracts fell 42% in 2020 from the previous year, while the new ICE 0.5% MFO contract, launched in February 2019, was up 450% as the industry switched hedging tools, ICE data showed. Traders were using gasoil contracts to hedge low-sulphur marine fuel at the start of 2020 as the new MFO contracts had low liquidity, trade sources said. That boosted ICE gasoil outright contract's OI volumes by 51% in 2020. However, they are gradually switching back to MFO derivatives as liquidity has picked up. This switch could boost liquidity for the 0.5% MFO contract close to HSFO's volumes by the second quarter, said Matt Stanley, a Dubai-based oil broker at Starfuels. MOC physical in barrels* in tonnes** year-on-year volumes % change HSFO 2019 80,772,000 12,720,000 HSFO 2020 31,940,500 5,030,000 -60% LSFO 2019*** 6,223,000 980,000 LSFO 2020 14,605,000 2,300,000 135% TOTAL 2019 86,995,000 13,700,000 TOTAL 2020 46,545,500 7,330,000 -46% * Source: S&P Global Platts ** 6.35 barrels = 1 tonne *** first trade reported in September ICE 0.5% Marine ICE 3.5% Fuel Oil ICE LS Gasoil outright swap-futures, OI (HSFO)outright swap-futures, OI aggregated in Lots swap-futures, OI aggregated in Lots aggregated in Lots Jan-19 NA 131,782 239,758 Feb-19 457 136,249 223,318 Mar-19 3,302 155,377 238,769 Apr-19 5,607 153,570 276,925 May-19 11,573 148,804 251,456 Jun-19 16,803 150,388 231,949 Jul-19 18,811 142,954 271,012 Aug-19 29,280 131,032 265,013 Sep-19 42,442 123,628 282,839 Oct-19 58,680 114,487 292,266 Nov-19 88,705 108,420 287,605 Dec-19 126,674 94,962 307,642 Jan-20 148,594 87,836 395,476 Feb-20 161,204 83,130 422,652 Mar-20 185,086 84,420 429,806 Apr-20 188,221 86,517 442,299 May-20 181,306 85,364 419,964 Jun-20 189,720 83,803 426,511 Jul-20 189,471 76,089 396,401 Aug-20 176,292 70,509 366,378 Sep-20 189,855 68,628 378,642 Oct-20 192,625 68,448 353,810 Nov-20 206,508 66,546 413,192 Dec-20 202,871 65,398 332,088 2019 total 402,335 1,591,653 3,168,552 2020 total 2,211,753 926,688 4,777,219 % change 450% -42% 51% Source: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh Editing by Florence Tan)