Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Asia's fuel oil trade nearly halved in 2020 due to COVID and rule changes

By Roslan Khasawneh

0 Min Read

    * MoC trade volumes fall 46% yoy in 2020 - Platts
    * Lowest volumes in at least five years - Reuters data
    * ICE HSFO open interest volumes fall 42% yoy in 2020
    * ICE 0.5% marine fuel oil contract up 450% yoy in 2020

    By Roslan Khasawneh
    SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Trading volumes in Asia for
fuel oil, a key shipping fuel, nearly halved in 2020 to the
lowest levels in at least five years as stricter emission rules
for marine fuel altered trade patterns and as the COVID-19
pandemic hurt demand.
    The drop in trade volumes during S&P Global Platts' price
assessment process and on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
followed a major fuel specification change in the shipping
industry last year as the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) reduced the sulphur content for marine fuels to 0.5% from
3.5% starting from 2020.
    A total of 7.33 million tonnes of fuel oil was traded during
Platts' Singapore market-on-close (MOC) price assessment
process, down 46% from 2019, data from the global energy pricing
agency showed.
    "One reason is COVID ... but we have seen overall quite a
substantial drop in spot trading across the barrel," said Calvin
Lee, head of content for Asia at Platts.
    The trades included 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst
high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and the IMO-compliant 0.5% marine
fuel oil (MFO). Singapore is the world's top marine refuelling
hub and serves as Asia's pricing centre for crude and oil
products.
    "We're not focused on ensuring there are large volumes of
trades during the MOC," Lee said.
    "What we are really keen on is the demonstration of value
and we do still see quite a fair bit of bids and offers every
day even though overall trade volumes has dropped but this is
true for all products."
    Other reasons for the drop include a shift to longer term
deals away from spot purchases to ensure reliable MFO supplies,
a reduction in China's imports from Singapore, and the collapse
of Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, one of Asia's largest oil traders
and an active participant in the MOC process, traders said.

    
    DERIVATIVES
    Open interest (OI) volumes on ICE for cash-settled outright
HSFO contracts fell 42% in 2020 from the previous year, while
the new ICE 0.5% MFO contract, launched in February 2019, was up
450% as the industry switched hedging tools, ICE data showed. 
    Traders were using gasoil contracts to hedge low-sulphur
marine fuel at the start of 2020 as the new MFO contracts had
low liquidity, trade sources said. That boosted ICE gasoil
outright contract's OI volumes by 51% in 2020.
    However, they are gradually switching back to MFO
derivatives as liquidity has picked up.
    This switch could boost liquidity for the 0.5% MFO contract
close to HSFO's volumes by the second quarter, said Matt
Stanley, a Dubai-based oil broker at Starfuels.
 MOC physical   in barrels*  in tonnes**  year-on-year
 volumes                                  % change
 HSFO 2019      80,772,000   12,720,000   
 HSFO 2020      31,940,500   5,030,000    -60%
                                          
 LSFO 2019***   6,223,000    980,000      
 LSFO 2020      14,605,000   2,300,000    135%
                                          
 TOTAL 2019     86,995,000   13,700,000   
 TOTAL 2020     46,545,500   7,330,000    -46%
    * Source: S&P Global Platts
    ** 6.35 barrels = 1 tonne
    *** first trade reported in September 
    
             ICE 0.5% Marine     ICE 3.5% Fuel Oil         ICE LS Gasoil outright
             swap-futures, OI    (HSFO)outright            swap-futures, OI
             aggregated in Lots  swap-futures, OI          aggregated in Lots
                                 aggregated in Lots        
 Jan-19      NA                  131,782                   239,758
 Feb-19      457                 136,249                   223,318
 Mar-19      3,302               155,377                   238,769
 Apr-19      5,607               153,570                   276,925
 May-19      11,573              148,804                   251,456
 Jun-19      16,803              150,388                   231,949
 Jul-19      18,811              142,954                   271,012
 Aug-19      29,280              131,032                   265,013
 Sep-19      42,442              123,628                   282,839
 Oct-19      58,680              114,487                   292,266
 Nov-19      88,705              108,420                   287,605
 Dec-19      126,674             94,962                    307,642
 Jan-20      148,594             87,836                    395,476
 Feb-20      161,204             83,130                    422,652
 Mar-20      185,086             84,420                    429,806
 Apr-20      188,221             86,517                    442,299
 May-20      181,306             85,364                    419,964
 Jun-20      189,720             83,803                    426,511
 Jul-20      189,471             76,089                    396,401
 Aug-20      176,292             70,509                    366,378
 Sep-20      189,855             68,628                    378,642
 Oct-20      192,625             68,448                    353,810
 Nov-20      206,508             66,546                    413,192
 Dec-20      202,871             65,398                    332,088
 2019 total  402,335             1,591,653                 3,168,552
 2020 total  2,211,753           926,688                   4,777,219
 % change    450%                -42%                      51%
 Source: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

    
 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh
Editing by Florence Tan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up