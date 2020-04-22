China iron ore extends falls on rising shipments

* Iron ore futures drop up to 2% in early trade

* Spot 62% iron ore falls by $2 to $85 a tonne

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China extended losses into a second session on Wednesday, following increasing shipments of the steelmaking ingredient from big miners in Brazil and Australia last week.

Shipments from Brazil and Australia rose by 3.5 million tonnes last week to 23.28 million tonnes, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September contract, fell as much as 2% to 594 yuan ($83.76) per tonne. It was down 1.1% to 600 yuan by 0115 GMT.

“Iron ore traders are relatively active to offer, but steel mills are cautious to purchase,” said Huatai Futures, adding that iron ore prices would follow the prices of steel products.

Steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also declined amid the spreading coronavirus health crisis.

“The turning point of the pandemic outside China has not come yet, demand is still sluggish,” Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that domestic consumption was mainly driven by construction materials while steel prices were still pressured by relatively high inventories.

Construction rebar, for October delivery, dipped 0.2% to 3,319 yuan per tonne.

Hot-rolled coil edged down 0.5% to 3,166 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China fell by $2 to $85 per tonne on Tuesday.

* Dalian coking coal fell 0.5% to 1,109 yuan per tonne and Dalian coke <DCJcv1) declined 0.5% to 1,665 yuan per tonne.

* Stainless steel futures, for June delivery, lost 2.3% to 12,880 yuan a tonne.

* More than 2.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 172,927 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* The coronavirus crisis could lead to massive stockpiling of steel that could then flood the European Union when demand returns, the EU trade chief said on Tuesday, adding this was something the bloc would seek to guard against.