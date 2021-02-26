China iron ore, steel rise; set for weekly gains on upbeat sentiment

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark iron ore futures rose on Friday and the market was on course for a more than 3% weekly jump, while steel rebar and hot rolled coil were also set to log gains for the week as downstream consumption continued to pick up.

Capacity utilisation rates at 247 blast furnaces in China rose to 92.28% this week, the highest level since mid-December, data from Mysteel consultancy showed, despite some production were curbed on environment restrictions in Hebei.

The most actively traded iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, is on track to log the fourth straight weekly gain. It rose 1.9% to 1,153 yuan ($178.27) per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 rose by $1 to $174.5 a tonne on Thursday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Steel products on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also gained as downstream consumption jumped.

Construction steel rebar inched up 0.3% to 4,688 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coil futures increased 0.6% to 4,902 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian coking coal fell 2.4% to 1,476 yuan a tonne.

* Coke futures declined 2.4% to 2,546 yuan per tonne.

* Shanghai stainless steel, for April delivery, slid 2.0% to 15,100 yuan a tonne.

* Brazil’s Vale SA logged $4.9 billion in provisions related to the Brumadinho dam disaster in quarterly earnings, but its ferrous metal division turned in a strong performance and the miner was upbeat about the outlook for key products.

* Global crude steel production rose 4.8% in January from a year earlier to 163 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Thursday.