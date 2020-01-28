Financials
January 28, 2020 / 7:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange to reopen on Feb. 3

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Dalian Commodity Exchange, where one of China’s most liquid derivatives — iron ore futures — is traded, will now open on Monday, Feb. 3, instead of Friday, Jan. 31, according to a notice posted on the Chinese bourse’s website.

The announcement followed the Chinese government’s move to extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb. 2, as it seeks to limit the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed over 100 people in China.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Uttaresh.V

