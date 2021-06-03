Dalian coke futures rise on tight supply expectations

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - Chinese coke futures jumped more than 5% to their highest in over two weeks on Thursday, on expectations of tight supplies and resilient demand from mills.

“The market is paying increasing attention to annual coke production target in Shandong province as central environmental inspection team will audit there in end-June,” analysts with SinoSteel Futures said in a note.

The market expects coke output in Shandong to be below 32 million tonnes this year, according to the SinoSteel Futures notes. The province had produced 11.14 million tonnes of the raw material in the first four months. The most-actively traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, jumped 5.2% to 2,713 yuan ($424.85) a tonne as of 0250 GMT. They soared as much as 5.7% earlier during the session to 2,726 yuan, the highest since May 19.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian exchange rose 2.5% to 1,911 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures jumped 3.3% to 1,211 yuan a tonne, while spot 62% iron ore SH-CCN-IRNOR62 remained unchanged at $206.5 a tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

The increase in prices of the steelmaking raw materials were followed by steel prices.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for October delivery, rose 1.6% to 5,142 yuan a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, gained 2.2% to 5,498 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for July delivery, have risen 1.7% to 16,320 yuan per tonne. ($1 = 6.3858 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)