Dalian iron ore futures jump on strong demand hopes

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China bounced back to rise more than 3% on Tuesday after five straight sessions of declines, fuelled by speculations of relax in steel output controls.

“Affected by the notice of rectifying campaign-style carbon reduction efforts, market expects a slowdown in crude steel output cuts, and iron ore demand may rebound in stages,” SinoSteel Futures said in a note.

Weekly iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil fell to 24.7 million tonnes as of Aug.1, down by 147,000 tonnes from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, increased 3.0% to 1,074 yuan ($166.13) per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 inched up $0.5 to $185.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange extended losses.

Construction used rebar, for October delivery, fell 3.6% to 5,299 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, dropped 3.9% to 5,663 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures declined 2.5% to 19,115 yuan a tonne.

Dalian coking coal edged 0.4% lower to 2,259 yuan per tonne.

Coke futures on the Dalian bourse slipped 1.8% to 2,842 yuan a tonne.