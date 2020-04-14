Dalian iron ore futures rise as shipments from big miners drop

* Iron ore futures up as much as 1.7%

* Spot 62% iron ore rose to $84.5 per tonne on Monday

* Iron ore imports fell in March

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China rose in early trade on Tuesday as lower shipments from big miners in Australia and Brazil stoked concerns over the steelmaking ingredient’s supply amid resilient demand in the country.

Iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil fell by 3.17 million tonnes last week to 19.81 million tonnes, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

Fresh data released by China’s customs administration showed its iron ore imports in the first quarter dipped 0.4% to 260 million tonnes.

The most traded September contract iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 1.7% to 610 yuan ($86.66) a tonne. As of 0330 GMT, the contract was up 1.1% at 606 yuan per tonne.

However, Huatai Futures expects iron ore prices to be under pressure due to high inventory level of steel products and as more shipments get transferred to China from other nations because of coronavirus-led disruptions.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for October delivery, stood steadily at 3,388 yuan per tonne.

Hot-rolled coil edged down 0.1% to 3,210 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Other steelmaking ingredients fell, with Dalian coking coal inching down 0.1% to 1,128 yuan per tonne and Dalian coke falling 0.1% to 1,733 yuan per tonne.

* June contract of stainless steel futures inched up 0.2% to 12,595 yuan per tonne.

* Spot prices for iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose by $0.2 to $84.5 a tonne on Monday.

* More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 119,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* The European Commission has imposed excessive provisional anti-dumping duties on some Chinese stainless steel products, China’s steel industry association said on Monday. [nL3N2C11EQ

* China’s yuan-denominated exports in March fell 3.5%% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed, as the global coronavirus health crisis paralysed economic activity at home and many other countries.