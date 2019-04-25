Shanghai rebar drifts higher; but outlook remains uncertain

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China’s steel futures edged higher on Thursday after three days of declines, but market remained cautious on steel demand amid slowing de-stocking process by traders.

Benchmark Shanghai rebar futures was up 0.6 percent at 3,754 yuan ($558.16) a tonne, as of 0302 GMT.

“Inventory of steel products is still falling but in a slower pace, which suggests the low season for steel consumption is approaching,” said analysts from Huatai Futures in a note.

Hot-rolled coil prices climbed 0.3 percent to 3,690 yuan.

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co (Baosteel), China’s biggest listed steel maker, said on Thursday it expects lower revenue in 2019 due to a sluggish auto industry.

That comes after it reported a 46 percent dive in net income in the first quarter from a year ago, its first drop in profit since 2015, as higher raw material prices and weak demand on auto sheet crimped its profitability.

Prices of coking coal contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange advanced 0.3 percent to 1,346.5 yuan, while coke rose 0.6 percent to 2,050 yuan.

Some coke plants in top steelmaking province of Hebei have raised by 100 yuan a tonne amid increasing coking coal prices in major coal mining heartlands, where local authorities are carrying out safety inspections at mines.

The most-active iron ore futures for September delivery stayed largely unchanged at 0.3 yuan a tonne.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said ongoing trade talks between Washington and Beijing were going well, which also helped to improve market sentiment.

The next round of talks are slated to begin April 30 in Beijing, followed by further discussions in Washington on May 8. ($1 = 6.7257 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)