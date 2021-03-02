Shanghai steel futures drop over 2% as stockpiles rise

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless-steel futures fell over 2% on Tuesday as traders witnessed higher inventories while downstream users resumed work slowly from holidays.

Stockpiles of 304 stainless steel jumped 15.38% last week to 520,500 tonnes from the week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The most-traded stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May delivery, declined 2.1% to 14,850 yuan ($2,294.85) per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

However, the outlook for the metal is still optimistic on hopes of restocking demand with downstream companies and traditional peak season, analysts with Huatai Futures said in a note.

Other steel prices on the Shanghai bourse edged up after China’s industry minister reassured to cut steel production this year.

Construction steel rebar rose 0.1% to 4,653 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coil, used in the manufacturing sector, inched up 0.02% to 4,853 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.8% to 1,129 yuan per tonne.

* Dalian coking coal increased 1.1% to 1,451 yuan a tonne and coke dipped 0.1% to 2,512 yuan.

* Spot iron ore with 62% Fe content for delivery to China fell by $1 to $174.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

* Portside iron ore inventories in China gained to 129 million tonnes last week from 128.65 million tonnes a week earlier. SH-TOT-IRONINV

* Nippon Steel, the world’s No.3 steelmaker, will boost research and development (R&D) spending to speed decarbonisation in steelmaking as it faces growing pressure to cut carbon emissions to help tackle climate change, a company executive said.