China coke futures track spot prices higher on supply worries

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese coke futures jumped to a six-week high on Thursday, rising nearly 4% after spot market prices climbed on fears of tighter supply amid environmental curbs.

Workers are seen by a freight train at the iron ore terminal at Dalian Port, Liaoning province, China September 21, 2018. Picture taken September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Muyu Xu/Files

Prices for coke bought by several mills in Hebei gained 120 yuan per tonne, while some steelmakers in Shandong had also agreed to the increase, analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.

The most-actively traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 3.8% to 2,836 yuan ($437.80) per tonne, the highest since May 13. They closed up 2.2% at 2,790 yuan a tonne.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse extended gains as well, rising 1.8% to 2,046 yuan a tonne.

The rise in the steelmaking ingredients came as China recently tightened safety inspections, while environmental-related regulations also curbed production.

However, SinoSteel Futures warned of investment risks.

“The continuing increase in raw material prices is not in line with current policy on stabilising prices and ensuring supplies, (investors) should cautiously chasing gains,” according to the note.

Benchmark iron ore futures, for September delivery, rose 0.9% to 1,165 yuan a tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China stood at $219 a tonne on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous session, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, increased 0.7% to 4,933 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, edged 0.4% higher to 5,160 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for August delivery, ended up 1.4% at 16,390 yuan per tonne.

Apparent steel consumption gained 65,400 tonnes to 10.55 million tonnes, as of Thursday, from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan)