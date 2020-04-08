UPDATE 1-China ferrous futures rise on demand hopes

* Dalian iron ore closes up 2.8%, rebar gains 0.9%

* China’s coronavirus epicentre Wuhan lockdown ends (Recasts; Updates with closing prices)

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - Ferrous futures in China jumped on Wednesday after a two-month lockdown in the city of Wuhan ended, raising hopes of a demand pick-up as economic activities resumed in the country.

Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus first broke out, started to allow people to leave the city if they were healthy, as new infections dropped to a trickle in the past three weeks.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, closed up 2.76% at 651 yuan ($92.17), after rising 3% earlier in the day.

The most-traded October steel contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also gained, as construction and manufacturing activities resumed in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Last month, digger sales at some major producers such as XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd and Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd rose 34.7% and 14.2% on an annual basis, respectively, according to state media.

Aiding sentiment further was a pledge by the government to stabilise and further expand consumption of new energy vehicles.

Construction rebar futures rose 0.9% to 3,244 yuan per tonne. Hot-rolled coil ended up 1.4% at 3,103 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Shanghai stainless steel futures rose 1.4% to 12,205 yuan per tonne.

* Dalian coking coal jumped 0.7% to 1,222 yuan a tonne and Dalian coke climbed 1.2% to 1,768 yuan per tonne.

* China expects its steel demand to increase by 33 million tonnes in 2020 by the new infrastructure push, but overall consumption to drop 5% amid broader slowdown.

* China’s central bank will boost credit and lower funding costs, especially for small firms seen as vital for growth and jobs, and accommodate increased fiscal spending, policy sources said.

* Australia’s Pilbara Port Authority said iron ore exports to China jumped 21.6% to 40.43 million tonnes in March from a month earlier.

* Nippon Steel Corp, Japan’s biggest steelmaker, will temporarily shut two blast furnaces in Japan later this month to cope with declining demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said late on Tuesday.

* BHP Group, said a “small number” of its total workforce had been confirmed with COVID-19, but it had not impacted operations at any of its operations. ($1 = 7.0633 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)