UPDATE 1-China iron ore futures drop on Tangshan curbs, steel resilient amid firm demand

* Dalian iron ore down as much as 6.3%

* Other steelmaking raw materials fall

* Steel futures close higher on upbeat economic data (Updates with closing prices)

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures dropped more than 6% on Monday after top steelmaking city Tangshan pledged to cut emissions by 50% during the heavy pollution period and punish those who fail to implement production curbs.

The most-active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, slumped as much as 6.3% to 1,005 yuan ($154.55) a tonne, the lowest since Feb. 8. The contract ended down 3.5% to 1,035 yuan a tonne.

Prices for other steelmaking ingredients also slumped on concerns of further output controls.

Dalian coking coal futures dived 3.0% to 1,486 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures were down 3.2% to 2,226 yuan at close, after hitting as low as 2,204 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Nov.5, 2020.

Steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, however, closed higher.

China’s property and infrastructure investment surged 38.3% and 36.6% in the first two months, respectively, the statistics bureau said.

Industrial output in the world’s second-largest economy also beat market expectations in the Jan-Feb period helped with brisk recovery in the manufacturing sector.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai bourse inched up 0.6% to 4,787 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coil, used in cars and home appliances, gained 1.1% at 5,068 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures slipped 0.1% to 14,060 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Portside inventories of iron ore in China gained by 1.4 million tonnes to 130.9 million tonnes as of Mar.12 from the week earlier, data compiled by SteelHome showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV

* China’s crude steel output rose 12.9% in Jan-Feb on an annual basis, as mills increased production in expectation of more demand from the construction and manufacturing sectors.

* China’s second biggest steelmaker HBIS Group vowed to bring its carbon emissions to a peak in 2022.