Dalian ferrous raw materials dive on demand concerns

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke futures fell to a one-month low on Thursday and iron ore prices tumbled as much as 3.6% as steel production cuts at some mills sparked concerns about demand for the steelmaking ingredients.

Cranes unload imported iron ore from a cargo vessel at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A major steel producer in eastern China had been urged to idle its blast furnaces after a central government inspection, according to Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst with Jinrui Capital, who declined to name the producer.

China had pledged to control its annual crude steel output at lower level than last year. The country’s state planner said earlier this year that it would conduct field inspections in June-July.

There are increasing worries that demand for raw materials such as coke would further weaken as more places are said to have stepped up steel output controls, Zhuo added.

The most-traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, closed down 5.3% to one-month high of 2,472 yuan ($381.46) per tonne.

Coking coal futures declined 5.3% at close to 1,831 yuan a tonne, the lowest since June 9.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse dropped 2.9% to 1,188 yuan per tonne. They fell as much as 3.6% earlier.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained.

Construction-used steel rebar, for October delivery, rose 1.0% to 5,393 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils increased 1.4% to 5,750 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel, for August delivery, jumped 2.6% to 17,135 yuan per tonne.

China’s cabinet said on Wednesday that it would timely adopt monetary policies such as cutting the bank reserve requirement ratio to support the real economy against rising commodity prices.

($1 = 6.4803 Chinese yuan renminbi)