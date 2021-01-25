UPDATE 1-Dalian iron ore futures trade range-bound as steel demand drops

(Adds details; updates with closing prices)

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China were trading in a narrow range on Monday, following a fifth straight weekly drop in mills’ utilisation rates, although falling shipments from Australia supported prices.

Capacity utilisation rates at 163 blast furnaces across China fell for five straight weeks to 82.22% last week, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

That echoed steel products inventories, which had been piling up for a month and jumped 6% as of Jan. 21 from the week earlier, according to Mysteel.

However, shipments of raw material from China’s top buyer Australia had plunged 11% last week to 21.5 million tonnes from the previous week, Refinitiv data showed.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, closed 0.8% lower to 1,047 yuan ($161.65) per tonne.

Spot prices of 62% iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62, assessed by SteelHome consultancy, fell $0.5 to $171.5 per tonne on Friday.

Other steelmaking ingredients fell. Dalian coking coal closed 0.2% lower at 1,632 yuan a tonne and coke futures declined 2.9% to 2,706 yuan a tonne.

“Some mills in Shanxi had decided to lower coke purchase prices as they are on the verge of loss,” Sinosteel Futures wrote in a note, adding that the overall supply shortages of coke, however, had not improved.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.3% to 4,321 yuan a tonne.

* Hot rolled coil futures, used in the manufacturing sector, rose 0.7% to 4,426 yuan a tonne.

* Shanghai stainless steel futures gained 1.0% at 14,220 yuan a tonne.

* China reported a climb in new COVID-19 cases, driven by a spike in infections among previously symptomless patients in northeastern Jilin province, official data showed on Monday.