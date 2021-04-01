Steel futures gain on hopes of rising China consumption

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese steel rebar and hot rolled coil futures rose on Thursday, shored up by expectations of further demand on upbeat economic indicators and Beijing’s efforts to stimulate consumption.

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August 6, 2018. Picture taken August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

China’s excavator sales in the first two months of 2021 surged 149% from same period year earlier, according to a state media report, suggesting a buoyant infrastructure sector.

Meanwhile, the industry ministry and other departments jointly issued a notice encouraging new energy vehicle sales in smaller cities and rural areas. (bit.ly/3doCWqn)

The most traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May delivery, closed up 1.0% at 5,003 yuan ($761.26) per tonne.

Hot rolled coil futures, used in cars and home appliances, jumped 1.5% to 5,467 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also gained.

The most actively traded May contract rose 1.2% to 1,104 yuan a tonne, while the September contract - with the most open interest - jumped 2.8% to 976 yuan per tonne.

Spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China was unchanged at $166 a tonne on Wednesday from the previous session, according to consultancy SteelHome.

Other steelmaking ingredients were mixed, with Dalian coking coal plunging 4.0% to 1,591 yuan a tonne and coke rising 2.5% to 2,341 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse fell 1.8% to 14,285 yuan a tonne.

* China’s factory activity at small, private and export-oriented firms expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year, the Caixin survey showed, but underlying economic conditions remained positive.

* China’s State Council, the country’s cabinet, said on Wednesday the country would further cut taxes for smaller firms and advanced manufacturing companies would see preferential tax policies as well.

($1 = 6.5720 Chinese yuan renminbi)