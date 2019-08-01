Asia LNG spot prices trade below $4 per mmBtu in sign of glut

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot price has traded below $4 per million British thermal units for the first time in several years, trade and industry sources said on Thursday.

Indian Oil Corp bought a cargo for delivery in the second half of August from commodity trader Trafigura at $3.69 per mmBtu through a tender, the sources said.

Separately, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) bought a cargo for delivery in early September from Vitol at $3.90 per mmBtu, the sources added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)