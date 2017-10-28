FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis warns: U.S. "will never accept a nuclear North Korea"
October 28, 2017 / 2:57 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Mattis warns: U.S. "will never accept a nuclear North Korea"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that the United States would never accept a nuclear North Korea, warning that its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs would undermine, not strengthen, its security.

“Make no mistake - any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated. And any use of nuclear weapons will be met with a massive military response that is both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said in prepared remarks after defense talks in Seoul.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Nick Macfie

