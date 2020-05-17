Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

May 18 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,404.80 76.10 NZX 50** 10,730.68 -14.4800 DJIA 23,685.42 60.08 NIKKEI** 20,037.47 122.69 Nasdaq 9,014.56 70.84 FTSE** 5,799.77 58.23 S&P 500 2,863.7 11.20 Hang Seng** 23,797.47 -32.27 SPI 200 Fut 5,436.00 32.00 STI** 2,523.55 1.24 SSEC** 2,868.46 -1.88 KOSPI** 1,927.28 2.32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Bonds JP 10 YR Bond 0.004 0.006 KR 10 YR Bond 1.377 -0.007 AU 10 YR Bond 0.92 -0.003 US 10 YR Bond 0.6444 0 NZ 10 YR Bond 0.665 0 US 30 YR Bond 1.3247 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies SGD US$ 0 0 KRW US$ 1,232.69 5.66 AUD US$ 0 0 NZD US$ 0.5931 0 EUR US$ 1.0815 0.0011 Yen US$ 107.02 -0.22 THB US$ 32.08 -0.01 PHP US$ 50.65 0.17 IDR US$ 14,830 -10 INR US$ 75.828 0.011 MYR US$ 4.349 0.011 TWD US$ 29.95 0.002 CNY US$ 7.1012 0.0072 HKD US$ 7.7508 -0.0011 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Spot Gold 1,741 11.7271 Silver (Lon) 16.62 0.75 U.S. Gold Fut 1,756.30 16.1 Brent Crude 0 0 Iron Ore CNY668 20 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY152.5 -0.5 LME Copper 5,185 -14.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 18:38 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - U.S. stocks gyrated on Friday before ending slightly higher, as investors worried about increased China-U.S. trade hostilities and disappointing retail sales figures, while signs of a pick-up in crude demand boosted oil prices. A broad measure of European stocks ended a bruising week roughly 4% lower, the biggest weekly fall since the mid-March rout as the coronavirus crisis spread worldwide. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher after swinging between gains and losses on Friday as investors weighed worries about Sino-U.S. trade relations and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data against growing optimism that easing coronavirus restrictions would boost activity this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.08 points, or 0.25%, to 23,685.42, the S&P 500 gained 11.2 points, or 0.39%, to 2,863.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.84 points, or 0.79%, to 9,014.56. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European stocks closed higher on Friday, but marked their worst weekly losses since mid-March as rising U.S.-China tensions added to concerns that a global economic downturn may be here longer than feared. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.5% higher, with miners rising 2.8% after data showed China's industrial production climbed by a faster-than-expected 3.9% in April. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Tokyo shares rebounded on Friday after three straight sessions of losses, but logged their first weekly decline in three as investor sentiment took a hit following a deterioration in U.S.-China relations. The benchmark Nikkei average ended 0.6% higher at 20,037.47, with recently-battered cyclical sectors leading gains. For the week, the index lost 0.7%. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - Chinese blue-chip stocks slipped on Friday to end their worst week since March as economic growth worries linger on lacklustre consumption and U.S.-China trade frictions. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.1% at 2,868.46. The index fell 0.9% week on week, its first week in negative territory in May. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed firmer on Friday, led by mining stocks, as factory output data from the country's biggest trading partner China signalled robust domestic demand and gradual recovery from the coronavirus-led lockdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.43% firmer in broad-based gains at 5,404.8 points. The benchmark ended the week 0.3% higher, marking its third weekly gain. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korean shares edged higher on Friday as Chinese factory data showed signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy, although simmering Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains. The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 2.32 points, or 0.12%, to 1,927.28. But it dropped 1% for the week, its second straight weekly loss, having rebounded sharply in April from coronavirus-driven routs. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose on Friday to notch a 0.66% weekly gain as the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections rattled investors as did a slew of bleak U.S. economic data. The U.S. dollar index attracted safe-haven bets on Friday after U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Friday and looked set for the biggest weekly loss in a month, as deteriorating relations with the United States and a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic made investors wary. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped on Friday amid doubts on how quickly the global economy can recover from the coronavirus, while kiwi bonds suffered sticker shock at government plans to more than double its debt load. The Aussie eased to $0.6458, leaving it with losses of 1.1% on the week so far. For three weeks now, it has repeatedly tested resistance in the $0.6550/70 zone and failed to break through, leaving it vulnerable to a retracement to support around $0.6375. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won closed trading at 1,231.0 per dollar on Friday on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% lower than its previous close at 1,228.0. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,230.8 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,230.7. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Friday as investors looked for signs that public health steps have readied the economy to reopen. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.5 basis points to 0.6444%, putting it close to the middle of the note's range all week and pointing to investors' faith in the government bonds despite a stream of negative economic reports, said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Core euro zone bond yields were steady on Friday, largely disconnected from swings in global risk appetite, before a key meeting between euro area finance ministers. Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up 1 basis point in late trade to -0.53%. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Mid-to long- dated Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday due to growing concerns about the country's plan on a second extra budget and a probable increase in government debt issuance to finance its stimulus. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 152.29, with a trading volume of 12,906 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold jumped more than 1% on Friday to levels last seen in 2012, as renewed U.S.-China trade tensions added to concerns about a deep economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,741.65 per ounce by 2:49 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT). During the session it hit its highest since November 2012 at $1,751.25. Bullion has risen over 2% so far this week. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures scaled a 9-1/2-month peak on Friday, as domestic economic data reflected recovery and robust demand in the world's top steel producer, helping the steelmaking ingredient notch its biggest weekly gain in 10 weeks. The world's second-largest economy churned out 85.03 million tonnes of crude steel last month, sending its daily output to 2.83 million tonnes, the highest since June 2019, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper prices fell on Friday and were set for a weekly loss as rising stockpiles and dire economic data around the world hammered home fears that demand will remain weak despite a rebound in Chinese factory activity. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $5,185 a tonne at 1613 GMT and more than 1.5% lower this week -- its biggest weekly loss since late March. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL U.S. crude prices jumped 7% on Friday to their highest since March, on strengthening fuel demand as countries around the world eased travel restrictions they had imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. crude gained 19.7% in the week and Brent crude rose 5.2% after a week of bullish news. Both contracts gained for the third consecutive week. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures rose 3% on Friday after exports rose in May and as the world's second-largest producer, Malaysia, scrapped its export duty on the commodity for June. The steep cut in export duty to 0% for June, from 4.5% in May, comes amid an estimated 25% slump in global demand for the edible oil as the coronavirus outbreak shuttered restaurants and curbed travel around the world. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures climbed on Friday helped by a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar, but many investors stayed on the sidelines amid growing tensions between top rubber buyer China and the United States. TOCOM's rubber contract for October delivery, finished 1.9 yen higher at 153.0 yen ($1.43) per kg. For the week, it eked out a 0.2% gain, marking a second straight weekly gain. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)