Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-ADNOC offers spot; ENOC on petrol spree

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack rose to a near three-week high of $104.50 a tonne on Tuesday, supported by the recent flurry of demand after a brief slump early last week caused by high supplies. - South Korea's LG Chem emerged this week to buy open-specification naphtha and traders said the buyer could have paid a premium of around $1.50 to $2.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the fuel arriving in the first-half of October at Daesan. - This, however, could not be confirmed as the buyer does not typically comment on deals. - Naphtha prices for the open-specification grade in South Korea briefly flipped into a discount on Aug. 28 due to more supplies coming to Asia, but demand has turned the market around. - Total naphtha cargoes for September arrival in Asia from various regions including the Middle East and Europe are expected to be higher versus up to 5.1 million tonnes seen for August, said a report by Thomson Reuters Oil Research. * TENDERS: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) offered 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for end-September loading and traders expect it to be sold this week. - ADNOC does not usually offer naphtha in the spot market as most of its supplies are tied up in long-term contracts. - Kuwait, on the other hand, has offered 50,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for Oct. 5-6 loading and another 25,000 tonnes of similar grade for Oct. 7-8 loading through a tender closing on Wednesday. * GASOLINE: Asia's gasoline crack eased to a three-session low of $8.65 a barrel as high oil prices weighed. - But gasoline cash demand was strong with a total of 12 cargoes changing hands, making this the largest volume transacted in a single session in more than a year. - Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) remained as the top buyer, having scooped up 9 of the 12 cargoes. - It had already bought a total of 8 cargoes in the previous session. - The reason behind ENOC's spree was not immediately clear. * REFINERY NEWS: Germany's 120,000 barrel per day Bayernoil refinery in Vohburg is off line and might remain so for weeks after a fire on Saturday. nL8N1VP28U * OTHER NEWS: Tropical Storm Gordon barreled on Tuesday toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, where it was expected to become a hurricane and shake parts of the south with high winds and heavy rain, the National Hurricane Center said. - U.S. oil producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp evacuated workers and shut production at two offshore oil platforms on Monday, and other companies with production and refining operations along the Gulf Coast said they were securing facilities. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 695.50 11.50 1.68 684.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 693.00 11.50 1.69 681.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 2.50 0.00 0.00 2.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 75.71 1.29 1.73 74.42 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.30 0.00 0.00 0.30 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 104.50 5.35 5.40 99.15 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 91.25 0.60 0.66 90.65 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 89.60 0.65 0.73 88.95 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 87.45 0.65 0.75 86.80 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.65 -0.17 -1.93 8.82 GL92-SIN-CRK (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Mark Potter)