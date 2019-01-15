Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks down as high supplies weigh

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoline crack flipped to a discount on Tuesday, as pressure from high supplies pulled it back from the previous day's positive territory. - The crack was at a discount of 33 cents a barrel, its lowest since Jan. 9. - Gasoline stockpiles were high across regions, with sellers seemingly struggling to place cargoes. - Exports from Europe to the U.S. East Coast, traditionally the main outlet for surplus gasoline, dropped in the second half of 2018, leading to sharp stock builds. - As a result, European exports of gasoline to the Middle East and Asia have surged in January. - A tanker carrying gasoline from the U.S. Gulf Coast was headed to Australia on Monday, an unusual route that traders said pointed to signs of oversupply in the former. * NAPHTHA: Weak gasoline fundamentals have also hit Asia's naphtha, where cracks eased 3 percent to a two-session low of $43.28 a tonne. - Asia's top naphtha buyer, Formosa Petrochemical Corp, was looking to buy heavy naphtha for March 11-25 arrival at Mailiao through a tender closing on Jan. 16, with offers valid until Jan. 17. - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) offered 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for loading between Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 from Mumbai. The tender closes on Jan. 17. * CASH DEALS: One gasoline deal and one on naphtha. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 488.25 -5.00 -1.01 493.25 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 483.75 -5.00 -1.02 488.75 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 4.50 0.00 0.00 4.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 51.48 -0.56 -1.08 52.04 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.50 -0.05 -9.09 0.55 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 43.28 -1.40 -3.13 44.68 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 62.35 -0.90 -1.42 63.25 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 60.80 -0.85 -1.38 61.65 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 59.00 -1.00 -1.67 60.00 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack -0.33 -0.52 -273.68 0.19 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng Editing by David Goodman)