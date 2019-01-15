Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks down as high supplies weigh

Basic Materials
    SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoline crack flipped to a discount on Tuesday, as
pressure from high supplies pulled it back from the previous day's positive territory.
    - The crack was at a discount of 33 cents a barrel, its lowest since Jan. 9. 
    - Gasoline stockpiles were high across regions, with sellers seemingly struggling to place
cargoes. 
    - Exports from Europe to the U.S. East Coast, traditionally the main outlet for surplus
gasoline, dropped in the second half of 2018, leading to sharp stock builds.
    - As a result, European exports of gasoline to the Middle East and Asia have surged in
January. 
    - A tanker carrying gasoline from the U.S. Gulf Coast was headed to Australia on Monday,
an unusual route that traders said pointed to signs of oversupply in the former.
    
    * NAPHTHA: Weak gasoline fundamentals have also hit Asia's naphtha, where cracks eased 3
percent to a two-session low of $43.28 a tonne. 
    - Asia's top naphtha buyer, Formosa Petrochemical Corp, was looking to buy heavy naphtha
for March 11-25 arrival at Mailiao through a tender closing on Jan. 16, with offers valid
until Jan. 17. 
    - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) offered 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for loading
between Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 from Mumbai. The tender closes on Jan. 17. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One gasoline deal and one on naphtha.

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng
Editing by David Goodman)
