Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks down on ample gasoline supply

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoline crack fell to a one-month low of $6.39 a barrel, pulled down by abundant supplies. - Crack value has been trapped in a losing streak since May 23, despite it being a peak season as the Muslim fasting month usually drives up demand. - Although gasoline inventories in Singapore were down, they remained at high levels compared with a year ago. - For instance, Singapore onshore light distillates stocks which comprise mostly gasoline and blending components for petrol was down 3.66 percent, or 532,000 barrels, to reach a two-week low of 14 million barrels in the week to June 6, official data showed. - However, the current inventory levels were 11 percent higher than a year ago. - U.S. gasoline stocks on the other hand rose by 4.6 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration data showed. - This rise in stocks was sharply higher versus analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for nearly 600,000 barrels gain. - Light distillates stocks held in the Fujairah was at a two-month high of 7.48 million barrels in the week to June 4 based on data published by Fujairah Oil Industry Zone via industry information service S&P Global Platts. * NAPHTHA - Asia's naphtha crack fell for the third straight session to hover around a 1-1/2 month low of $82.05 a tonne. - Demand for cargoes through tenders appeared muted. * TENDERS: India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) were among the first to offer cargoes for July loading. - MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for July 10-12 loading from New Mangalore through a tender closing on June 12. - IOC had also offered 35,000 tonnes but for July 1-3 loading from Chennai through a tender which expires on late Thursday. - Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on the other hand had sold 30,000 tonnes of naphtha to Socar two days ago for June 27-29 loading from Mumbai at premiums of about $22 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - This was down from the $25 a tonne BPCL had previously received from BP for a June 15-17 cargo. - Bahrain has also sold a cargo this week at premiums in the low $20s a tonne range to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. * OTHER NEWS: Malaysia's government has allocated 3 billion ringgit ($760 million) to subsidise pump prices till the end of 2018. * CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal but none on gasoline. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 650.25 -6.00 -0.91 656.25 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 640.00 -5.00 -0.78 645.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 10.25 -1.00 -8.89 11.25 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 70.63 -0.66 -0.93 71.29 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 82.05 -5.55 -6.34 87.60 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 85.75 -1.00 -1.15 86.75 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 84.50 -0.95 -1.11 85.45 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 82.15 -0.95 -1.14 83.10 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 6.39 -0.89 -12.23 7.28 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)