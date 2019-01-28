Basic Materials
January 28, 2019 / 10:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks gain; KPIC buys naphtha for March

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack was at a six-session high of $38.60 a tonne on
Monday, thanks to weaker oil prices and steady demand. 
    - South Korea's KPIC and Taiwan's CPC were looking to buy naphtha for first-half March delivery and
March 6-26 delivery, respectively. 
    - KPIC paid a premium of about $2.50 to $3.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis while CPC is to award its purchase tender on Jan. 30, traders said.
    - This could not be independently confirmed with KPIC as buyers do not typically comment on their
purchases. 
    - KPIC had on Jan. 9 paid a premium of about $3 a tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis for cargoes
scheduled for second-half February arrival.
    - Asia's gasoline crack stayed at a discount for the tenth straight session due to a stubborn glut. 
    - The gasoline crack was at a discount of $1.62 a barrel to Brent crude on Monday, narrower versus
$2.03 a barrel on Friday. 
    
    * TENDERS: China's CNOOC is looking to sell up to 38,000 tonnes of gasoline for Feb. 27-28 loading
from Huizhou Dagang Terminal through a tender closing on Jan. 29. 
    - CNOOC is expected to shut its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Huizhou for about 50 days
starting in late February,
    
    * OTHER NEWS: State-owned Saudi Aramco, the biggest shareholder in South Korea's S-Oil Corp, plans to
invest up to $1.6 billion for a nearly 20 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank.
    - Italy's Eni and Austria's OMV have agreed to pay a combined $5.8 billion to take a stake in Abu
Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) refining business and establish a new trading operation owned by the
three partners.
    - China's largest private refiner Hengli aims to have all the units at its 400,000 barrels per day
refinery running at full capacity by end of March.
    
    * CASH DEALS: One naphtha trade but none on gasoline despite many bids and offers.

 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change      % Change     Prev       RIC
                                                                          Close      
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                493.25       -3.50        -0.70     496.75  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                487.25       -4.50        -0.92     491.75  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                          6.00        1.00        20.00       5.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing                 52.31       -0.31        -0.59      52.62  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                     0.90        0.15        20.00       0.75  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                     38.60        3.32         9.41      35.28  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                              61.90       -0.65        -1.04      62.55  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                              60.65       -0.60        -0.98      61.25  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                              59.00       -0.50        -0.84      59.50  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                           -1.62        0.41       -20.20      -2.03  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                                      
 click the RICs below.                                                               
 Brent M1                                                                                                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                                                                                    
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                                                                                 
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                                                                                    
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1                                                                           
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2                                                                           
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                                                                                     
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                                                                                  
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                                                                                     
 Naphtha Cracks M1                                                                                       
 East-West Naphtha M1                                                                                    
 East-West Naphtha M2                                                                                    
 NWE Naphtha M1                                                                                          
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                                                                                       
 NWE Naphtha M2                                                                                          
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1                                                                              
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2                                                                              
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                                               
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Mark Potter)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below