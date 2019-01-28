Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks gain; KPIC buys naphtha for March

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack was at a six-session high of $38.60 a tonne on Monday, thanks to weaker oil prices and steady demand. - South Korea's KPIC and Taiwan's CPC were looking to buy naphtha for first-half March delivery and March 6-26 delivery, respectively. - KPIC paid a premium of about $2.50 to $3.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis while CPC is to award its purchase tender on Jan. 30, traders said. - This could not be independently confirmed with KPIC as buyers do not typically comment on their purchases. - KPIC had on Jan. 9 paid a premium of about $3 a tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis for cargoes scheduled for second-half February arrival. - Asia's gasoline crack stayed at a discount for the tenth straight session due to a stubborn glut. - The gasoline crack was at a discount of $1.62 a barrel to Brent crude on Monday, narrower versus $2.03 a barrel on Friday. * TENDERS: China's CNOOC is looking to sell up to 38,000 tonnes of gasoline for Feb. 27-28 loading from Huizhou Dagang Terminal through a tender closing on Jan. 29. - CNOOC is expected to shut its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Huizhou for about 50 days starting in late February, * OTHER NEWS: State-owned Saudi Aramco, the biggest shareholder in South Korea's S-Oil Corp, plans to invest up to $1.6 billion for a nearly 20 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank. - Italy's Eni and Austria's OMV have agreed to pay a combined $5.8 billion to take a stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) refining business and establish a new trading operation owned by the three partners. - China's largest private refiner Hengli aims to have all the units at its 400,000 barrels per day refinery running at full capacity by end of March. * CASH DEALS: One naphtha trade but none on gasoline despite many bids and offers. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 493.25 -3.50 -0.70 496.75 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 487.25 -4.50 -0.92 491.75 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 6.00 1.00 20.00 5.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 52.31 -0.31 -0.59 52.62 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.90 0.15 20.00 0.75 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 38.60 3.32 9.41 35.28 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 61.90 -0.65 -1.04 62.55 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 60.65 -0.60 -0.98 61.25 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 59.00 -0.50 -0.84 59.50 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack -1.62 0.41 -20.20 -2.03 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Mark Potter)