Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks recover but fundamentals seen weaker

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack recovered slightly from a two-month low to a two-session high of $71.75 a tonne on Thursday as Brent crude prices fell but naphtha fundamentals were under pressure as more supplies were expected. - This has eroded premiums, with South Korea's YNCC scooping up some 125,000 tonnes of the fuel for first-half August delivery to Yeosu at around $5.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F). - This was the lowest premium it has paid since March this year. * TENDERS: India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for July 12-13 loading from Mumbai at a premium of about $22 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said, adding that the buyer could be Gunvor. - This could not be independently confirmed as buyers and sellers typically do not comment on deals. - ONGC had most recently sold a cargo to BP for June 8-9 loading from the same port at similar premium levels. - Reliance sold 55,000 tonnes of naphtha for July 15-17 loading from Sikka at a premium of about $17 a tonne, sharply down from about $30 it had fetched for an early June cargo previously. - Traders added that the second-half July cargo was sold to Trafigura, who also bought the early June cargo. * GASOLINE: Asia's gasoline crack similarly recovered from a 22-month low to a two-session high of $4.15 a barrel but it has lost 44 percent of its value when compared to the start of the year due to ample supplies. - Singapore's onshore light distillates stocks fell by about 4.5 percent or 563,000 barrels to reach its lowest in about 6-1/2 months of around 12.1 million barrels in the week ended Wednesday, official data showed. - But the stockpiles were still 15.2 percent higher versus the same period last year. - Gasoline stocks in the U.S. rose 3.3 million barrels last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. * TENDERS: Sri Lanka's Ceypetco was looking to import a total of least 5 million barrels of gasoil and gasoline through two contracts starting Sept. 1, 2018 and expiring on June 30, 2019. - Final results were not immediately clear but Ceypetco had received offers from Vitol, PetroChina and Gulf Petrochem. - Offers for 92-octane grade range from around $2.75 to $3.30 and 95-octane grade from nearly $2.90 to $3.20 pegged to different interest rates. * OTHER NEWS: Australia's largest supermarket operator Woolworths Group Ltd cancelled a A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) sale of its petrol stations to BP on Thursday, after it was blocked by Australia's antitrust regulator. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 624.50 -11.50 -1.81 636.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 618.50 -11.00 -1.75 629.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 6.00 -0.50 -7.69 6.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 67.87 -1.26 -1.82 69.13 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.80 -0.20 -20.00 1.00 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 71.75 3.12 4.55 68.63 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 81.00 -1.60 -1.94 82.60 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 79.80 -1.60 -1.97 81.40 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 77.85 -1.40 -1.77 79.25 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.15 0.55 15.28 3.60 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NEW Naphtha M1 NEW Naphtha M1/M2 NEW Naphtha M2 Crack NEW Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NEW Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)