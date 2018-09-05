Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-ENOC buys 1.15 mln barrels in 3 days; cracks ease

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoline crack touched a one-week low of $8.13 a barrel on Wednesday on ample stocks but cash deals remained active as Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) continued to scoop up a sizable amount of petrol. - ENOC bought six of the seven cargoes traded in the Singapore cash market on Wednesday, bringing its total purchases since Sept. 3 to 1.15 million barrels. - This made up some 85 percent of total volumes sold this week and the cargoes bought by ENOC so far were sufficient to fill nearly five medium-range size tankers. - In late August, ENOC was however mainly selling gasoline in the Singapore cash market. - It sold a total of 550,000 barrels of the fuel between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 before its position changed. - It was unclear what were the reasons behind ENOC's buying spree as traders do not typically comment on their operations nor positions. * OTHER RELATED NEWS: Japan's JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp shut a 46,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit at its Sakai refinery in Osaka on Tuesday following damage to a part of the cooling tower due to the typhoon. - But Japan's gasoline stocks in the week to Sept. 1 edged up 80,000 barrels to 9.85 million barrels, official data showed. - Current levels were however lower versus a year ago. - Japan's overall refinery utilisation was down 2.6 percent to 91.6 percent in the week to Saturday. * NAPHTHA: Asia's naphtha crack eased to a one-week low of $97.98 a tonne on Wednesday due to ample supplies. - Naphtha fundamentals in Asia had improved between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 as demand for spot and term cargoes soaked up some of the supplies. - But the market direction changed mid-week as a total of 220,000 tonnes of naphtha were being offered to the spot market this week from Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Egypt. - This came shortly after Bahrain had sold 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for early October loading at premiums of more than $10 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - Although Indonesia's Pertamina was looking to buy up to 625,000 barrels of naphtha for September arrival at Tuban, traders said this was not additional demand. - Pertamina had cancelled an earlier purchase tender. - Malaysia-based Titan on the other hand picked up naphtha for second-half October arrival at Pasir Gudang at a low single-digit a tonne discount to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. - This reflected the market still being saddled with supplies, prompting sellers to release cargoes at discounts. * OTHER TENDERS: India's BPCL cancelled a tender to sell up to 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for Sept. 13-20 loading from Kochi. - Thailand's PTT emerged with a tender to sell 27,500 tonnes of light naphtha for Oct. 16-20 loading from Map Ta Phut through a tender closing on Sept. 5. - It had previously offered similar volumes but for early October loading which traders said had likely been sold as a gasoline blendstock. - This however could not be confirmed. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 680.50 -15.00 -2.16 695.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 679.00 -14.00 -2.02 693.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 1.50 -1.00 -40.00 2.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 74.03 -1.68 -2.22 75.71 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.25 -0.05 -16.67 0.30 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 97.98 -6.52 -6.24 104.50 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 89.50 -1.75 -1.92 91.25 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 87.90 -1.70 -1.90 89.60 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 85.80 -1.65 -1.89 87.45 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.13 -0.52 -6.01 8.65 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by David Evans)