Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Formosa buys naphtha; prices at around 3-month low

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack ended the week at a two-session low of $71.20 a tonne as high oil prices and expanding supplies countered strong demand, with at least four buyers seeking cargoes at the same time. - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp, also Asia's top naphtha importer by volume, bought some 100,000 tonnes of open-specification naphtha for August arrival at Mailiao at a premium of $4.50 to $4.75 a tonne to its own price formula on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. - The premium of Formosa's latest purchase, which came about 1-1/2 weeks after it had locked in cargoes for second-half July arrival, marked the lowest Formosa has paid since March 15. - South Korea's GS Caltex paid a premium of about $14 a tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis for heavy full-range naphtha for first-half August delivery. - This was down from the $17 to $18 a tonne premium GS Caltex had paid on June 6. - Japan's Idemitsu Kosan on the other hand paid levels within $8 to $9 a tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis for naphtha, also scheduled for first-half August delivery, traders said. * CRACKER NEWS: A fire broke out at Mitsui Chemicals' plant in Osaka, western Japan, on Thursday, but did not directly affect its 500,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker which was already shut for a scheduled maintenance since June 14. - But it was unclear if the cracker could restart as planned, its spokesperson said. * TENDERS: India's Nayara Energy, previously known as Essar Oil, offered a small volume of up to 12,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha (with a minimum content of 50 percent total paraffins) for July 27-31 loading from Vadinar through a tender closing on June 26. - It had this week sold open-specification naphtha with a minimum content of 65 percent total paraffins to Aramco Trading for July 11-15 loading from Vadinar at premiums of about $24 to $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. * GASOLINE: Asia's gasoline crack was at a three-session high of $4.26 a barrel but stocks were ample. - Stockpiles in the U.S. and Singapore had increased according to data released this week. - But Europe stockpiles were seen lower, possibly due to demand from West Africa, which will be pulling in around 700,000 tonnes of petrol from the former this month. - Gasoline stocks held independently at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub for instance declined by 3.6 percent to reach a two-week low of 1.063 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy PJK International showed. - But compared to the same period of 2017, current ARA gasoline inventories reflected a 22.3 percent increase. * TENDERS: Indonesian Pertamina, Asia's top gasoline importer was seeking 200,000 barrels of 92-octane grade from the spot market for July 6-8 loading from either Singapore or Malaysia through a tender closing on June 25, with offers to stay valid until June 28. * CASH DEALS: One deal each on naphtha and gasoline. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 628.00 3.50 0.56 624.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 622.00 3.50 0.57 618.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 6.00 0.00 0.00 6.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 68.26 0.39 0.57 67.87 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.85 0.05 6.25 0.80 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 71.20 -0.55 -0.77 71.75 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 81.65 0.65 0.80 81.00 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 80.45 0.65 0.81 79.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 78.50 0.65 0.83 77.85 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.26 0.11 2.65 4.15 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Louise Heavens)