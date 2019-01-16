Basic Materials
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline crack stays under pressure

    SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoline crack was at a discount of 32 cents a barrel to
Brent crude on Wednesday, 1 cent higher than the previous session which was near a one-week low
on the back of an unyielding glut. 
    - The bearish fundamentals have dragged the average gasoline profit margin for the first-half
of January to about 45 cents a barrel, the lowest for the period since 2009. GL92-SIN-CRK
    - The situation could get worse as new refineries are coming up this year in Malaysia and
China and these could add some 235,000 barrels per day of gasoline to the market although not all
of it would be exported.
    "We have large volumes of refining capacity geared towards gasoline or naphtha production
coming online in the East of Suez this year," said Michael Dei-Michei, head of research at
consultancy JBC Energy.
    "For that reason we expect gasoline supply growth to outpace demand growth to the tune of
about 200,000 bpd on average in 2019," said Dei-Michei. 
    
    * NAPHTHA: Asia's naphtha crack climbed 3.6 percent to a two-week high of $44.85 a tonne. 
    - South Korea's LG Chem emerged to buy naphtha for first-half March delivery, making this the
first tender in South Korea for the purchase of March cargoes. 
    - The petrochemical maker could have paid premiums of more than $1 but below $2 a tonne to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said. 
    - This was a sharp jump when compared to a discount of $5 LG Chem had paid on Dec. 2 for
cargoes scheduled for first-half January delivery.
     
    * REFINERY NEWS: Japanese refiner Fuji Oil Co is likely to shut all the refining units at its
sole 143,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Sodegaura oil refinery in mid- or late May for a scheduled
maintenance which could last until mid-June.
    
    * CASH DEALS: One deal each on naphtha and gasoline.

 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                       ASIA CLOSE      Change   % Change    Prev Close  RIC
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                 501.00    12.75        2.61      488.25  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                 496.75    13.00        2.69      483.75  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                           4.25    -0.25       -5.56        4.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing                  52.90     1.42        2.76       51.48  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                      0.65     0.15       30.00        0.50  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                      44.85     1.57        3.63       43.28  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                               64.00     1.65        2.65       62.35  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                               62.45     1.65        2.71       60.80  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                               60.50     1.50        2.54       59.00  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                            -0.32     0.01       -3.03       -0.33  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                 
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                              
 click the RICs below.                                                             
 Brent M1                                                                                        
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                                                                            
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                                                                         
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                                                                            
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1                                                                   
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2                                                                   
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                                                                             
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                                                                          
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                                                                             
 Naphtha Cracks M1                                                                               
 East-West Naphtha M1                                                                            
 East-West Naphtha M2                                                                            
 NWE Naphtha M1                                                                                  
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                                                                               
 NWE Naphtha M2                                                                                  
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2                                                                      
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                                       
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Louise Heavens)
