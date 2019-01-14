Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline returns to positive zone

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack extended gains to reach a 1-1/2 week high of $44.68 a tonne on Monday while the gasoline crack returned to the positive territory of 19 cents a barrel for the first time in nearly a week, supported by weaker feedstock crude oil prices. - Naphtha trades were mostly muted following a string of purchases last week, mostly for cargoes scheduled for second-half February delivery. - Japan's Fuji Oil was one of those buyers that had bought naphtha for second-half February delivery at a premium around the mid single-digit a tonne level to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said. - This, however, could not be directly confirmed as buyers do not typically comment on their deals or operations. * TENDERS: The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has offered two naphtha cargoes at 35,000 tonnes each for Feb. 5-7 loading and March 14-16 loading from Suez respectively. - It has offered two more cargoes for optional loading for Feb. 25-27 and March 26-28 from the same port through a tender closing on Jan. 17. - Bids will stay valid until Jan. 24. - EGPC has a sale tender for 35,000 tonnes of the fuel for end-January loading from Suez which closed more than a week ago, but the results were not clear. * OTHER NEWS: A South Korean oil buyer is set to receive about 2 million barrels of Iranian condensate in January, making this the first Iranian oil import by South Korea in four months after imports had to be stopped due to the United States re-imposing sanctions on Iran. - A major fuel pipeline that supplies Mexico City remained closed after two ruptures in a single day, the president said on Friday, as the government works to stem shortages that have frustrated motorists and triggered economic risks. * CASH DEALS: One gasoline deal and one on naphtha. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 493.25 -13.25 -2.62 506.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 488.75 -13.25 -2.64 502.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 4.50 0.00 0.00 4.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 52.04 -1.53 -2.86 53.57 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.55 -0.05 -8.33 0.60 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 44.68 4.23 10.46 40.45 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 63.25 -2.15 -3.29 65.40 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 61.65 -2.25 -3.52 63.90 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 60.00 -2.00 -3.23 62.00 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 0.19 0.33 -235.71 -0.14 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Mark Potter)