Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha down; gasoline stays at 22-mth low

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Asia's open-specification naphtha crack to Brent oil hovered around a two-month low of $68.63 a tonne on Wednesday as firm crude prices and expectations of more supply of the fuel next month weighed. - Demand for heavy full-range naphtha from South Korea in the meantime as an alternative to condensates was expected to hold firm as the fuel remained more workable in terms of prices, traders said. - SK Energy had on Tuesday bought some 50,000 tonnes of the grade for first-half August delivery at premiums of about $17 to $18 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. - This came a day after Hanwha Total had locked in slightly below 150,000 tonnes for the same period delivery. - Open-specification naphtha on the other hand is a feedstock normally used by crackers. * TENDERS: India's Nayara Energy, previously known as Essar Oil, sold up to 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for July 11-15 loading from Vadinar to Aramco Trading at premiums of $24 to $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - This however could not be independently confirmed as buyers and sellers do not typically comment on deals. - The current premium was stable versus a cargo Nayara Energy sold for June 2-6 loading, also to Aramco Trading. * GASOLINE: Asia's gasoline crack eased but stayed at a 22-month low for the second day at $3.60 a barrel to Brent. * INVENTORIES: Japan's gasoline stocks eased 100,000 barrels to reach a five-week low of 10.96 million barrels in the week to June 16, official data showed. * CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals and one on naphtha. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 636.00 2.00 0.32 634.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 629.50 3.00 0.48 626.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 6.50 -1.00 -13.33 7.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 69.13 0.23 0.33 68.90 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 68.63 -4.75 -6.47 73.38 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 82.60 0.00 0.00 82.60 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 81.40 0.00 0.00 81.40 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 79.25 0.00 0.00 79.25 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 3.60 -0.90 -20.00 4.50 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)