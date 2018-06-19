CORRECTED-Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline hits 22-mth low; naphtha falls

(Corrects gasoline value; adds deals) SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack extended losses and hovered near a two-month low for the second day at $73.38 a tonne on Tuesday as supplies were expected to increase in July versus June. - More supplies coming through to Asia from the West including Europe and the Mediterranean have eroded premiums, although levels were still leaning on the high side. - South Korea's Hanwha Total had on Monday paid premiums of about $16 to $17 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for slightly under 150,000 tonnes of heavy full-range naphtha scheduled for first-half August delivery. - In India, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold up to 40,000 tonnes of naphtha to Petro-Diamond for July 4-5 loading from Kochi at a premium of about $24 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - This was down from the $36 a tonne premium BPCL had received for a June cargo sold to Gunvor but the level was still higher versus the premium received for a cargo sold also to Gunvor for early May loading from the same port. - Kuwait Petroleum Corp offered a 25,000-tonne heavy full naphtha cargo but the results were not known. - It had previously sold two cargoes for first-half July loading to a trader at premiums of $19 to $20 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. - In total, Kuwait had offered at least 75,000 tonnes of naphtha in the spot market for July loading, similar to volumes offered for June loading but lower than May quantities at more than 120,000 tonnes. * GASOLINE: Asia's gasoline crack to Brent oil hit a 22-month low of $4.50 a barrel as high crude prices at over $74 and ample petrol supplies weighed. - Expectations of gasoline stocks in the U.S. being lower last week compared to a week before that failed to counter the bearish sentiment. - A preliminary Reuters poll on Monday showed analysts had forecast a 500,000 barrels drop in U.S. gasoline inventories. * TENDERS: Vietnam's Petrolimex had in last week bought 12,000 tonnes of 92-octane grade gasoline for June 12-16 loading from Singapore at premiums of 60 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a FOB basis. * CASH DEALS: Six gasoline deals. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 634.00 7.00 1.12 627.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 626.50 6.50 1.05 620.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 7.50 0.50 7.14 7.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 68.90 0.78 1.15 68.12 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 73.38 -3.94 -5.10 77.32 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 82.60 0.55 0.67 82.05 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 81.40 0.50 0.62 80.90 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 79.25 0.20 0.25 79.05 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.50 -1.26 -21.88 5.76 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sunil Nair/David Evans)