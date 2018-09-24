Equinor to open offices in Tokyo, India to expand Asian presence

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Equinor will open a new office in Tokyo later this week and its first office in India by early next year, said Tor Martin Anfinnsen, senior vice president for trading and marketing for Equinor.

“It’s our ambition to grow in Asia both in terms of volumes and geography,” he said during the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, has a presence in over 30 countries across the globe. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)