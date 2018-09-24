S&P Global Platts to consult on dated Brent crude price assessment

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts said on Monday that it is opening up consultation on future development of its dated Brent crude oil price assessment, inviting feedback to proposals by Dec. 10, 2018.

Platts’ dated Brent crude price assessment is seen as a key benchmark in oil markets.

Platts is offering to start including North Sea crude on a Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) basis into Rotterdam.

“Platts is seeking feedback on the possible inclusion into the Dated Brent CIF Rotterdam assessment of grades like Statfjord, Gullfaks, CPC Blend, WTI Midland, Qua Iboe and Forcados,” the company said on Monday.

“Platts is also seeking feedback on the relevance of other sources of light sweet crude oil delivered into North West Europe,” it added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)